News and Updates
Firefighters are making great progress on the Annie Fire which is estimated to be less than 30 acres. The fire, which broke out around 2:15 p.m. today, August 4, in the 1700 block of N. Glen Annie Road, is burning uphill away from Goleta. No homes are threatened and there have not been any evacuation orders issued. Numerous air and ground resources are being used in this effort.
Goleta News Wrap-Up: Check out the August 2022 Monarch Press
Welcome to the August edition of the Monarch Press. There are so many great things happening in the Good Land and we appreciate that you are taking time out to get caught up. For starters, check out the City’s first solar array and meet our new Sustainability Manager. Also, mark your calendars for the September 12 Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop and make sure to join us at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on August 20th for the return of the Dam Dinner! This is a pivotal time in the City’s history as we say goodbye to our incredible City Manager Michelle Greene whose last City Council meeting is on August 16th and we announce the hiring of our new City Manager Robert Nisbet. Thank you for caring about being informed and engaged with your community.
Annie Fire Burning on North Glen Annie Road
Fire personnel are on scene of a brush fire, the Annie Fire, that broke out at approximately 2:15 p.m. today, August 4, in the 1700 block of North Glen Annie Road. The fire is approximately 7 acres and is burning uphill in the Los Padres National Forest. No structures are threatened at this time. Ground resources and multiple aircraft are assigned to fight the fire. Firefighters are making good progress.
It’s Going to be Historic…Apply for Goleta’s Inaugural Historic Preservation Commission
The City of Goleta is excited to announce that it is seeking applicants for the City’s brand-new Historic Preservation Commission. This is an important next step in the implementation of the Historic Preservation and Cultural Resources Ordinance enacted by the City Council in April 2022. The goal of the...
