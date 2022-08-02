Welcome to the August edition of the Monarch Press. There are so many great things happening in the Good Land and we appreciate that you are taking time out to get caught up. For starters, check out the City’s first solar array and meet our new Sustainability Manager. Also, mark your calendars for the September 12 Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop and make sure to join us at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on August 20th for the return of the Dam Dinner! This is a pivotal time in the City’s history as we say goodbye to our incredible City Manager Michelle Greene whose last City Council meeting is on August 16th and we announce the hiring of our new City Manager Robert Nisbet. Thank you for caring about being informed and engaged with your community.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO