ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

China kindergarten stabbing: Three killed and six wounded in attack on Jiangxi school

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQjFl_0h2qKYwd00

Three people have been killed and another six were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten in China ’s southeastern Jianxi province on Wednesday, police have said.

A 48-year-old “gangster” wearing a cap and a mask stormed the private nursery school in Anfu county, officials posted on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo .

After barging in, the suspect, who has been identified by police as Liu Mouhui, stabbed and killed at least three people. The ages of the victim have not yet been confirmed.

The suspect is at large after escaping from the scene.

“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,” the police statement said.

An unconfirmed video shared by the state-run Beijing Daily showed a police officer carrying a child in his arms from a patrol car to an ambulance, according to AFP.

There has been a spate of mass knife attacks in China - where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government.

Last month, a knife attack at a hospital in Shanghai left four people injured.

In April last year, two children were killed and 16 others wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China.

Six people were killed and 14 others suffered injuries on June 2021 when a man stabbed passersby on a pedestrian shopping street in Anqing.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother defends son accused of shooting McDonald’s worker in the neck because fries were cold

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

China women: Killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern China#Jiangxi#Firearms#Shanghai#Violent Crime#Beijing Daily#Afp
The Independent

Neighbour arrested after four found dead in small town in Nebraska: ‘Betrayal of trust’

A neighbour suffering serious burn injuries has been arrested in connection with the homicides of four residents of a small town in Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol announced at a press conference that Jason Jones, 42, had been taken into custody after a SWAT team burst into his home in Elm St, Laurel, just after 2.30am on Friday.Police named the four victims as Michelle Ebling, 53, who lived on the 200 block of Elm St, Gene Twiford, 85, his wife, Janet Twiford, 86, and their 55-year-old daughter Dana, who perished on the 500 block of Elm St.Ms Ebling lived directly...
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Fox News

Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'

A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Police reveal new details of car crash that killed congresswoman and aides

Investigators changed their initial account of the crash that killed US Representative Jackie Walorski and two staff members, saying on Thursday that the car she was a passenger in had crossed the centre line prior to the head-on collision. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement it had obtained eyewitness and video evidence that showed a Toyota RAV 4 driven by Republican Party official Zachery Potts had drifted into the path of an oncoming vehicle, contradicting its earlier findings.Ms Walorski, 58, her communications director Emma Thompson, 28, and Mr Potts, 27, were killed in the crash in northern...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy