China kindergarten stabbing: Three killed and six wounded in attack on Jiangxi school

Three people have been killed and another six were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten in China ’s southeastern Jianxi province on Wednesday, police have said.

A 48-year-old “gangster” wearing a cap and a mask stormed the private nursery school in Anfu county, officials posted on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo .

After barging in, the suspect, who has been identified by police as Liu Mouhui, stabbed and killed at least three people. The ages of the victim have not yet been confirmed.

The suspect is at large after escaping from the scene.

“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,” the police statement said.

An unconfirmed video shared by the state-run Beijing Daily showed a police officer carrying a child in his arms from a patrol car to an ambulance, according to AFP.

There has been a spate of mass knife attacks in China - where access to firearms is tightly regulated by the government.

Last month, a knife attack at a hospital in Shanghai left four people injured.

In April last year, two children were killed and 16 others wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China.

Six people were killed and 14 others suffered injuries on June 2021 when a man stabbed passersby on a pedestrian shopping street in Anqing.