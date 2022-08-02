Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Stacy Moore, commissioner of the American Cornhole League, joined Cheddar News to discuss bringing charity cornhole to the return of ESPN8: The Ocho to the airwaves and who Cutler thinks will be his toughest competition: ex-NFLer Doug Flutie or Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "No, Terry Kirby is the best one," he said of his fellow former Dolphin's teammate. "He's odds on favorite. There's no one really probably close to him. He's gonna have to have a bad day for someone to beat him."

