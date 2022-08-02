Read on bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game
Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
Yardbarker
Four Raiders to Look For This Preseason
The 2022 NFL preseason begins tonight, when the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The new-look Raiders front office has been busy all offseason. Many new faces were brought on board -- some old, some young, some new, and some who are returning.
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jay Cutler on the Toughest Competitor in Charity Cornhole on ESPN8: The Ocho
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Stacy Moore, commissioner of the American Cornhole League, joined Cheddar News to discuss bringing charity cornhole to the return of ESPN8: The Ocho to the airwaves and who Cutler thinks will be his toughest competition: ex-NFLer Doug Flutie or Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "No, Terry Kirby is the best one," he said of his fellow former Dolphin's teammate. "He's odds on favorite. There's no one really probably close to him. He's gonna have to have a bad day for someone to beat him."
Why Oklahoma P Michael Turk Could Be Even Better in 2022
After a huge first season in Norman, there are a medley of reasons to suspect that Turk is going to be an even bigger weapon for the Sooners in Year 2.
2022 Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash in the offseason and are trying to establish themselves as one of the better teams in the AFC. The Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game later Thursday night. The NFL is back and now is the best time to start paying […] The post 2022 Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total odds and prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hall of Fame Game Live Thread: Raiders vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 campaign today here in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Game taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 biggest winners from Raiders’ first preseason game of 2022 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders were in Canton on Thursday night to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s first preseason game of the 2022 season. The Raiders came out victorious in the Hall of Fame Game, besting Jacksonville by a score of 27-11. Jarrett Stidham started off as the...
NBC Sports
Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut
The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Yardbarker
Raiders Camp: Being A Starter Would Be An Honor For Lester Cotton Sr.
The starting five for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line continues to be the hot topic in camp. In an ever-changing story, Lester Cotton Sr. has been a name thrown around as a potential starter at right guard. The competition on the right side of the Raiders’ O-line has...
Los Angeles Sports Fan is Focused on Creating Unforgettable Moments
From collaborating with Nike to working with Lakers Nation, Denise Jones has had her hands on many projects in the sports industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview
BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless. It's a new year for a more experienced Raider group. Click on the video above for more.
Comments / 0