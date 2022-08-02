ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Is Trending During Jaguars-Raiders Game

Urban Meyer lasted less than a full season as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After leading the Jaguars to a 2-11 record, Meyer was fired as the team's head coach. In the months since, the team hired Doug Pederson and looked to right the ship - and save Trevor Lawrence's young career in the process.
Yardbarker

Four Raiders to Look For This Preseason

The 2022 NFL preseason begins tonight, when the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The new-look Raiders front office has been busy all offseason. Many new faces were brought on board -- some old, some young, some new, and some who are returning.
Cheddar News

Jay Cutler on the Toughest Competitor in Charity Cornhole on ESPN8: The Ocho

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Stacy Moore, commissioner of the American Cornhole League, joined Cheddar News to discuss bringing charity cornhole to the return of ESPN8: The Ocho to the airwaves and who Cutler thinks will be his toughest competition: ex-NFLer Doug Flutie or Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "No, Terry Kirby is the best one," he said of his fellow former Dolphin's teammate. "He's odds on favorite. There's no one really probably close to him. He's gonna have to have a bad day for someone to beat him."
ClutchPoints

2022 Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total odds and prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash in the offseason and are trying to establish themselves as one of the better teams in the AFC. The Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game later Thursday night. The NFL is back and now is the best time to start paying […] The post 2022 Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total odds and prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut

The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
KRGV

Brownsville Rivera Raiders football preview

BROWNSVILLLE, Texas -- Rivera high school is looking for better fortune this year in District 32-6A after going winless. It's a new year for a more experienced Raider group. Click on the video above for more.
