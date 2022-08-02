Silver Minings: Derek Carr has been among NFL best deep passers

Dud No. 1 – Brandon Parker. What else is there to say? Parker looked lost at times in the field and gave up two sacks. One was to the player happy to get sacks in moments that don’t count, Arden Key, and that really won’t go over well. Parker appears to have the tackle spot to lose, but there will be no faith in him from Raider Nation after his performance against Jacksonville. With everything the Raiders have invested in pass catchers, Derek Carr needs time to throw, and who knows if Parker can provide that moving forward?

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO