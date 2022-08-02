Silver Minings: Derek Carr has been among NFL best deep passers

Read on bvmsports.com
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous
Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
Jay Cutler on the Toughest Competitor in Charity Cornhole on ESPN8: The Ocho
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and Stacy Moore, commissioner of the American Cornhole League, joined Cheddar News to discuss bringing charity cornhole to the return of ESPN8: The Ocho to the airwaves and who Cutler thinks will be his toughest competition: ex-NFLer Doug Flutie or Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. "No, Terry Kirby is the best one," he said of his fellow former Dolphin's teammate. "He's odds on favorite. There's no one really probably close to him. He's gonna have to have a bad day for someone to beat him."
Afternoon Drive and Ken Carman debate whether Jimmy Garoppolo should be on the Browns' radar
Ken Carman joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about whether the Browns should consider 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with the uncertainty of Deshaun Watson’s status and whether Garoppolo could keep this team competitive for a playoff spot.
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
2022 Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash in the offseason and are trying to establish themselves as one of the better teams in the AFC. The Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game later Thursday night. The NFL is back and now is the best time to start paying […] The post 2022 Las Vegas Raiders over/under win total odds and prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Analyst Gives Several Teams A Jimmy Garoppolo Update
A lot of things have happened for the San Francisco 49ers, especially the re-signing of All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. There was a danger of it not happening because he demanded a trade earlier in the offseason. But with him back in the fold, quarterback Trey Lance will have a...
3 biggest winners from Raiders’ first preseason game of 2022 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders were in Canton on Thursday night to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s first preseason game of the 2022 season. The Raiders came out victorious in the Hall of Fame Game, besting Jacksonville by a score of 27-11. Jarrett Stidham started off as the...
Raiders vs. Jaguars: 3 Duds From The Hall Of Fame Game
Dud No. 1 – Brandon Parker. What else is there to say? Parker looked lost at times in the field and gave up two sacks. One was to the player happy to get sacks in moments that don’t count, Arden Key, and that really won’t go over well. Parker appears to have the tackle spot to lose, but there will be no faith in him from Raider Nation after his performance against Jacksonville. With everything the Raiders have invested in pass catchers, Derek Carr needs time to throw, and who knows if Parker can provide that moving forward?
Trevon Diggs leaves Cooper Kupp off his top 5 WRs, puts Jalen Ramsey among top CBs
When looking at the Rams’ roster, you’ll find at least a handful of players who should be considered among the 10 best at their respective positions. There’s no debate about Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald being the premier players at corner and defensive tackle, respectively, but Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford aren’t unanimous picks yet.
Four Raiders to Look For This Preseason
There will be no shortage of Las Vegas Raiders to be on the lookout for this preseason.
WATCH: Case Keenum, Tavon Austin connect early at Bills camp
Most fans will hope quarterback Case Keenum does not have to complete such passes during the regular season. That would mean Josh Allen is not under center. But it’s nice to see anyway. Early at training camp the team released a video of a very nice pass from Keenum...
