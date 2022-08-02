ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Washington Examiner

Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri

Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
UPI News

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts

July 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally opening customer accounts without their permission. The agency said the bank pressured and incentivized its employees to sell products to customers, imposing sales goals as part of their job requirements. The products included checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall

A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
City
Rio Rancho, NM
CNBC

4 of the best mortgage lenders that don't charge origination fees

Extra fees can be an especially costly part of applying for a mortgage. It's very common for lenders to charge an application fee, an underwriting fee and an origination fee, which are typically all grouped together and classified as lender fees. Sometimes you'll also incur discount points to lower your interest rate. As a result, you'll end up having to pay more money on top of what you're already paying upfront when you want to buy a new home.
Business Insider

The best personal loans for fair credit of August 2022

How did we pick the best fair credit personal loans?. How do I choose the best fair credit personal loan for me?. Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
CNET

Current Refinance Rates on Aug. 3, 2022: Rates Fall Again

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trail off. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
Forbes Advisor

Chase Auto Loan Review 2022

Chase Bank offers auto loans in addition to a wide range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards and home loans. Auto loans are available from $4,000 to $600,000 for new vehicles and used vehicles not more than 10 years of age. Rates vary based on credit...
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Paypal
biztoc.com

Average credit scores in the US are at a record high

The average FICO score nationwide rose four points to a record high of 714, Experian says. Every state in the union increased its average credit score last year, recent data shows, despite rising inflation and the loss of numerous pandemic relief measures. According to a 2022 TransUnion report consumer credit health is rebounding steadily.
Ownerly

Saving for a down payment on a home in times of inflation

Landlord unlocks the house key for new home(shutterstock/shisu_ka) If you’re thinking about buying a home, in the U.S. or abroad, having a sizable down payment can save you money in the long run. It not only saves on interest fees, but having at least a 20% down payment can prevent added costs for private mortgage insurance (or PMI).
CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Aug. 5, 2022: Rates Vary

The mean rate for a 15-year fixed refinance trailed off a bit, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances grew slightly. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
