Opinion: Investigators Say that the Shootings of Three Muslim Men in Albuquerque, New Mexico May Be ConnectedAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Presents 'King Lear' and 'As You Like It'Albuquerque, NM
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police OfficersAlbuquerque, NM
Washington Examiner
Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri
Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
Sharee B.
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
July 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally opening customer accounts without their permission. The agency said the bank pressured and incentivized its employees to sell products to customers, imposing sales goals as part of their job requirements. The products included checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 29, 2022: Rates Fall
A few notable mortgage rates decreased today. The unusual fall in 30-year fixed mortgage rates is making headlines, but don't forget about fixed 15-year rates, which also moved down. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up...
Faulty Equifax Credit Score Reporting Prevents Consumers From Getting Auto Loans, Mortgages and Credit Cards
Equifax sent faulty credit scores to millions of American consumers applying for loans earlier this year, according to The Wall Street Journal. See: Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work...
CNBC
4 of the best mortgage lenders that don't charge origination fees
Extra fees can be an especially costly part of applying for a mortgage. It's very common for lenders to charge an application fee, an underwriting fee and an origination fee, which are typically all grouped together and classified as lender fees. Sometimes you'll also incur discount points to lower your interest rate. As a result, you'll end up having to pay more money on top of what you're already paying upfront when you want to buy a new home.
Business Insider
The best personal loans for fair credit of August 2022
How did we pick the best fair credit personal loans?. How do I choose the best fair credit personal loan for me?. Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
CNBC
5 best starter credit cards for people with limited or no credit history
While the most valuable credit cards available tend to be created for consumers with good or excellent credit scores, there are still plenty of options for those with a limited histwory — or even no credit history — who want to earn solid rewards for their purchases. Below,...
Motley Fool
Thinking of Using a Buy Now, Pay Later Service? Try This Type of Credit Card Instead
Buy now, pay later might be readily available, but 0% APR credit cards have more to offer. Buy now, pay later is a way to pay off purchases over time. Consumers interested in financing purchases are normally better off using a 0% APR credit card. Credit cards can be used...
HSBC is giving its U.K. workers £1,500 to help with inflation costs as British banks spend big on their employees
This move comes less than a month after Virgin Money, among other financial institutions, said it would give workers a one-time payment to combat economic challenges.
CNET
Current Refinance Rates on Aug. 3, 2022: Rates Fall Again
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trail off. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
Chase Auto Loan Review 2022
Chase Bank offers auto loans in addition to a wide range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards and home loans. Auto loans are available from $4,000 to $600,000 for new vehicles and used vehicles not more than 10 years of age. Rates vary based on credit...
biztoc.com
Average credit scores in the US are at a record high
The average FICO score nationwide rose four points to a record high of 714, Experian says. Every state in the union increased its average credit score last year, recent data shows, despite rising inflation and the loss of numerous pandemic relief measures. According to a 2022 TransUnion report consumer credit health is rebounding steadily.
Investopedia
Is a Home Equity Loan the Best Way to Finance Major Home Repairs?
You can pay for a major home repair like a new roof or a renovation like a kitchen remodel in a number of ways. Among them, a home equity loan allows you to access your home equity and provides generally lower rates than the rates on other loans. Using your...
Business Insider
Citizens review: Online-only bank with competitive high-yield savings account and CDs
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Compare saving account rates. Overall bank...
FOXBusiness
Still time to save: Today’s 30-year mortgage refinance rates dip further below 5% | August 5, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Get the classic Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card with an 60,000-point bonus
The Chase Sapphire Preferred comes with a terrific sign-up bonus, but it also offers a solid return on travel and dining and earns some of the most valuable travel points around.
Ownerly
Saving for a down payment on a home in times of inflation
Landlord unlocks the house key for new home(shutterstock/shisu_ka) If you’re thinking about buying a home, in the U.S. or abroad, having a sizable down payment can save you money in the long run. It not only saves on interest fees, but having at least a 20% down payment can prevent added costs for private mortgage insurance (or PMI).
CNET
Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Aug. 5, 2022: Rates Vary
The mean rate for a 15-year fixed refinance trailed off a bit, while 30-year fixed-rate refinances grew slightly. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances increased. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
FOXBusiness
Today’s best mortgage deal: 30-year rates tumble even lower | August 5, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
