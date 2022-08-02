Goldman Sachs AM JV to develop class A office building in Charlotte, N.C.

Read on irei.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Kids Activities in Charlotte That Will Keep Them EntertainedCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Places in Charlotte to Take PicturesCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Charlotte Stories
Major Homebuilder Investing Millions Into Kings Mountain Facility
(parent of Ryan Homes, Heartland Homes, and NV Homes) just announced plans to launch a major multi-million dollar expansion in Kings Mountain. The Cleveland County expansion will add 58 new jobs and significantly increase the capacity of their prefab and distribution facilities, allowing them to build more homes at a faster pace all across the Charlotte region.
thewestsidegazette.com
OMEGA PSI PHI CONVENTION brought big business TO CHARLOTTE’S HOTELS, RESTAURANTS AND BARS
The six-day event was the largest convention hosted by Charlotte since 2014, tourism officials said. As the Omega Psi Phi Conclave ends today in uptown Charlotte, local tourism officials are recognizing its potential impact. Not since 2014 has a larger convention been held in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Regional...
‘Kind of scrambling’: Epicentre tenant is given a month to move out
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I get calls all the time where my legacy customers are like, ‘well, where are you located now?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still in the Epicentre.’” Said James Mack, owner of Epic Times jewelry store. There aren’t many businesses left in the Epicentre in Uptown; at last check, it’s 30% […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Vendors who had used the old Eastland Mall site for their open-air market for years now have a permanent place to call home. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari shared a series of tweets Tuesday night, saying the city has officially secured a new, permanent location for vendors.
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Robinhood, the fintech company that rose to prominence last year when retail investors flocked to its platform to trade shares of GameStop, is closing its Charlotte office. Why it matters: Robinhood’s decision to close locally came just over a year after its flashy announcement to expand here. Local leaders heralded that announcement as yet another […] The post Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte brewery expands its brunch after overwhelming customer response
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many Americans, the weekends are for brunch. It's a meal 75% of people in the U.S. were looking forward to enjoying again once restaurants reopened during the pandemic, according to a survey by General Mills Foodservice. What You Need To Know. Increasingly more people are...
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
Monroe restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dented, damaged and dirty: BBB takes action against Charlotte-based moving company
CHARLOTTE — A family says a Charlotte moving company finally delivered their belongings after holding them hostage for 329 days. But that family’s fight isn’t over -- now, the Better Business Bureau is taking new action against the company. Channel 9′s Allison Latos has investigated complaints against...
Raleigh News & Observer
Let these short international flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport be your next getaway
There are more than 180 destinations you can reach from Charlotte’s airport, served by more than 20 airlines. Travel as close as Greensboro (25 minutes of scenic cruising) to as far-off as Munich, Germany (8 hours and 35 minutes in an airliner) and never suffer the indignity of a layover. Pack up the passport, there’s no need for a visa to these international destinations.
scoopcharlotte.com
16 Restaurant Openings, 6 Coming Soon, 5 Closings, Plus Events & Food News for August
It’s been a long hot summer, but Charlotte’s food scene shows no sign of cooling down just yet. Read on for the latest new hotspots to try, new openings expected soon and culinary news to note. NOW OPEN. Uptown. The much-anticipated Japanese restaurant features the Robata grilling technique,...
charlottemagazine.com
Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map
Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
Blacklion closing store here as it opens a new chapter
CHARLOTTE — It’s the end of an era for a family-owned retail operation that’s been a staple for home-décor shoppers in the Charlotte area for almost 27 years. Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace will close its last remaining store here early next year. In a...
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
Sports celebrities raise money for charity at south Charlotte golf tournament
The Charlotte Hornets’ President Fred Whitfield hosted a fundraiser Thursday at Carmel Country Club to promote opportunities for hundreds of underserved children. Whitfield has been giving back to the community for four decades, which continued in south Charlotte Thursday with one of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year.
Comments / 0