TruAmerica Multifamily adds nearly 1,500 units to portfolio

Read on irei.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
irei.com
Florida continues to boast strong demand for apartment market
Sun Belt cities dominated the top 10 rent growth markets in July with eight out of 10 located within the region, according to Apartments.com, a CoStar Group company. “Throughout the month of July, while multifamily yearly rents continued to perform well above historical averages, the deceleration of rent growth quickened at a time when markets typically post their best results,” said Jay Lybik, national director of multifamily analytics, CoStar Group. “The deteriorating rent situation highlights a significant collapse of demand in the sector when new unit deliveries are projected to hit 230,000 in the second half of 2022.”
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash. See...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Three shark attacks reported in Florida in less than a week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten on the foot by a shark off the coast of Daytona Beach. He's one of the three people in Florida who've been attacked by sharks in the last week. A relaxing day at the beach quickly took...
orangeobserver.com
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
WESH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Orange, Lake counties
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake and Orange counties on Monday night. The warning expired at 9:45 p.m.
Comments / 0