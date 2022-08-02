Farm and Dairy

Read on www.farmanddairy.com
Butter display is back at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS — For the first time since 2019, the American Dairy Association Mideast’s annual butter cow display is back at the Ohio State Fair and is bigger than ever, paying homage to the fair’s rich agricultural heritage. This year’s display features 10 life-size butter sculptures including the...
Enjoy a free day at one of Ohio’s public shooting ranges Aug. 20
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range Day to gain...
W.Va. ag hall of fame inductee Bill Ingram reflects on years of dairy farming
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. — Bill Ingram remembers a time when he was one of about 60 dairy farmers in Tyler County, West Virginia. He used to milk anywhere from 30 to 40 Holstein cattle at Ingram Farms, in Sistersville. He and other farmers grew crops on fields around their farms and even on islands in the Ohio River.
Ohio hosts International Envirothon
OXFORD, Ohio — Not all teenagers would be interested in putting away their cell phones to spend a humid week tromping around an Ohio farm, testing their knowledge of natural resources and brainstorming ways to turn waste products into resources. But the teenagers who gathered for the International Envirothon...
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Pa. residents are encouraged to fight the mosquito bite
Harrisburg, Pa. — Summertime is for swimming pools and lemonade, not for mosquito bites and diseases like West Nile Virus, so the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging residents to fight the bite and protect themselves. One human case of West Nile virus has already been reported in...
