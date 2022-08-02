Softball Earns Easton/NFCA Team Academic Award; 12 Named All-America Scholar-Athletes

Muldrow has elevated fast pitch softball assistant Luke Folkerts, a 2005 Arkansas boys basketball state tournament MVP, whose work ethic made it an “easy hire” for athletic director Jana Armer. “He always spends the extra time, the individual time with the kids to help perfect whatever thing it is basketball or softball," Armer said. "He doesn’t mind staying there late, getting there early." ...

MULDROW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO