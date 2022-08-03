Pitt County Schools asking state for $87 million in construction grants

Pitt County Schools is asking the state for $87 million for school construction funding, primarily to address new requirements for class sizes, officials said.

The Board of Education on Monday gave unanimous approval to a plan to seek lottery-funded grants for projects at nine elementary schools. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told board members that the district would need an additional $5 million commitment in matching funds from the county’s Board of Commissioners if all the grant applications are approved. Commissioners previously approved a $7.9 million match.

“I feel confident about going back to the county to do this because I do not feel really confident that we’re going to receive $87 million of funding from this grant, based on the information that we have currently,” Johnson said.

This past spring, the local school district applied for $52 million in grants for construction at seven elementary schools. But it was not among two dozen school districts selected to receive a share of nearly $400 million available.

“We did not receive any funding from the previous grant we applied for,” Johnson said. “It was spread out mainly through Tier 1 schools but a few got through there that were Tier 2 and Tier 3, except for us.”

Each year, the North Carolina Department of Commerce ranks counties in the state according to the state or their economies. Tier 1 counties are the 40 counties demonstrating the most economic distress, based on unemployment rate, household income, population growth and adjusted property tax base per capita. Tier 3 counties are the 20 counties that show the least amount of economic distress. Pitt County is among 40 counties currently listed in the middle of that range as Tier 2, but it has teetered between Tier 1 and Tier 2 as recently as 2020.

While the majority of the state grants announced in May were distributed in Tier 1 counties such as Washington County, several exceptions included Gates (Tier 2) and Carteret (Tier 3).

Superintendent Ethan Lenker said districts across North Carolina requested a total of $2.3 billion in school construction funding.

Johnson said that projects in some of the school districts previously selected for grants were 80% funded. He added that $200 million of the $490 million being made available this year is designated for projects that were not fully funded in the last grant awards.

“That brings us down to a $290 million grant base that is there when we thought there was going to be more money for the second round,” Johnson said. “We’re still going to submit projects to this grant.”

The district will resubmit grant requests for seven schools: Ayden, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood and W.H. Robinson elementary schools, along with Wintergreen Primary. It also will seek funds for renovations at Belvoir and South Greenville elementary schools as well as an office addition at Elmhurst.

The school district is seeking most of the funding to bring schools into compliance with N.C. House Bill 90, which requires smaller numbers of students in elementary classrooms. When the General Assembly passed HB 90 in 2018, the state did not include additional funding for infrastructure needed to meet its class-size reduction requirements. Pitt County Schools is currently exempt from the class size requirements because of its ongoing participation in the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.

Johnson said that funding, if received, is most likely to be approved for Wintergreen Primary, due to its large student population.

HVAC upgrades

Also Monday, the board approved an engineer and architect selection for about $8 million in HVAC upgrades using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Atlantec Engineers will oversee the projects, which aim to replace systems at Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central high schools as well as sections of E.B. Aycock Middle School, Falkland Elementary, D.H. Conley and North Pitt high schools.

“The two high schools (AGHS, FCHS) are the two largest schools that we have that have the oldest equipment,” Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson said, adding that the systems were original to the schools, making them more than a half-century old.

“There are needs at other schools, several middle schools, that would need HVAC replacement that it currently does not appear we will have funding for,” he said, “just because of the rising cost of the equipment and the timeline.”

Since ESSER funds first became available following passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in 2020, Errickson said costs of HVAC equipment and installation have increased by an estimated 35% to 50%.

“The funds that were received in 2020 will not go as far as they were intended simply because of inflation,” he said.

In other business, the board:

Voted unanimously to approve a 7% teacher supplement. The increase from 6.5% to 7%, which will cost $700,000, was included in the district’s budget proposal submitted to the county this spring. The supplement was increased last year from 6% to 6.5%.Approved $1.6 million in spending for computer software including Canvas, Edgenuity and iReady. Purchases will be made using ESSER funds.