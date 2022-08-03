ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

National Night Out provides lowers the divide between police and the community

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
 2 days ago

National Night Out bought law enforcement officers and the people they serve together Tuesday night to build relationships and focus on ways to prevent crime.

One youth at an event at Five Points Plaza, among more than a half dozen across Pitt County, said building those relationships begin with simple gestures.

“People can wave at a police officer and make them smile,” said Lucas Fawcett, 11, who brought his Aunt Kim Fitzgerald and other family members to this year’s Greenville Police Department event.

Police officers should also offer a smile and wave to citizens, he said. “It makes (people) feel happy and safe in the community.”

About a dozen nonprofit organizations, food truck businesses, city officials and a DJ joined Greenville officers and at the downtown site. The officers gave visitors a tour of the department’s mobile command center, provided drone demonstrations and showed off their vehicles.

“Yes, we are showing off, because we want people to see what we do but we also want to see people interact with officers in a setting where they won’t be uncomfortable with them,” said interim Police Chief Ted Sauls. “Our job is service and what we have out here together is what we service them with.”

The department held a similar event at Greenfield Terrace’s Barnes-Ebron-Taft Community Center north of the river and attended more than a half dozen events in neighborhoods throughout the city. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office held events in Grimesland and Bell Arthur, and the Town of Fountain hosted an event with sheriff’s deputies. The police departments in Ayden, Farmville and Winterville also hosted events.

Sauls said the Greenville department is lucky because it has numerous supporters in the community. When tensions flared in recent years people came to the department to spend time with officers, pray with officers and to drop off food.

“To show not just support, but that solidarity that we are standing together as a community,” Sauls said. “I would say we are always going to have moments of struggle and that’s what we’re going to work through.”

Improving engagement with the community, makes people feel more comfortable reaching out to officers when problems are happening in their community.

Most calls involve quality of life issues such as drivers speeding through residential areas, children being out late at night with no supervision or people being harassed as they enter and exit businesses.

“It’s what is important to all of us, quality of life,” he said. “And a lot of times if we can head them off early it prevents something big later.”

Sauls, who has been with the department for more than 25 years, is filling in as chief following the recent retirement of Mark Holtzman. He intends to focus on officer health and wellness to make sure the stressors they are facing, such as been short-staffed, isn’t causing them to over extend, he said.

“We are going to be looking at a holistic approach to what we can offer back to them,” Sauls said. “We have our own methods of focusing on our physical health but sometimes we don’t think about our own capacity to deal with issues.”

Lt. D.D. Manley with the department’s logistics division was one of the organizers of Tuesday’s events.

It gave Manley a chance for an early celebration of his 19th anniversary with the department, which is today (Wednesday).

A Hertford native, Manley, who oversees the department’s vehicles, facilities, animal control, parking, communications and police technology, became an officer because he wanted to help people.

“I know it’s cliché,” he said. “I truly, truly love service and I love this community.”

Building a safe community requires a partnership, Manley said.

“We can’t look at the police department and citizens with an us-versus-them mentality. It truly is a partnership. We don’t exist without them, they are the ones who give us the ability to do our job.”

#Police#Crime#Greenfield Terrace
