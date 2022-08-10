ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

'Everything they have to give': Foster Grandparents program seeks to pair seniors with local students (copy)

By By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7kEZ_0h2pT96B00

SNOW HILL — Mary Corbitt is a mother of six and grandmother of 17, but hundreds more children in Greene County call her “Grandma Mary.”

The 75-year-old Corbitt and the vast majority of those children have no family ties. The reason they refer to her the way they do is because for more than a decade, she has found time to be part of their daily lives.

She greets 3- and 4-year-olds as they enter their Head Start classroom each morning, helping them take off their coats and wash their hands before breakfast. She spends the next few hours the way the children do, singing songs, playing games and reading stories. After lunch, she helps them settle down for a nap, and then she heads home to take one herself. Such is the life of a foster grandparent.

“When people ask what you do they don’t understand,” said Corbitt, explaining that the AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program is sometimes confused with foster parenting. “You don’t live with the children. You just go see them every day at school. You help them out, teach them different things.”

A retired nursing assistant, Corbitt has been helping teachers in Greene Lamp Community Action’s Head Start program for nearly 15 years. She is among 62 volunteers ages 55 to 88 serving as foster grandparents in Greene and Lenoir counties.

This fall, Greene Lamp is planning to extend the 57-year-old community service program into Pitt County. Funded was granted by the American Rescue Plan Act to help children recover from learning loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s learning loss and developmental loss,” said Pitt County Educational Foundation Director Beth Ulffers, who serves as director of outreach and public relations for Pitt County Schools. “I think it’s going to take our community, across the nation, to help catch our children up and provide them with the extended learning opportunities they need to continue to grow and thrive.”

More than 40 volunteers are being sought, mainly to serve as support staff in after-school programs offered through organizations including Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation, Boys & Girls Clubs and Building Hope.

“The children can gain so much from the foster grandparents,” Ulffers said. “To have these grandparents in after-school programs or in the classroom to provide extended learning opportunities and to just give them unconditional love and support, it’s going to be tremendous for our children.”

Foster grandparents commit to spending 20 to 40 hours per week of service in exchange for a small, tax-free stipend ($3.15 per hour), plus mileage reimbursement.

Those are not exactly the benefits that drew Corbitt to want to participate. Following her retirement as a nursing assistant at Lenoir Memorial Hospital, she was simply looking for a way to occupy her time.

“I don’t like just sitting around the house,” she said. “It gives you something to do. If you like working with children, it’s a good thing.”

As an educator, Priscilla Wiggins has seen the positive effect that foster grandparents can have. Although senior volunteers are assigned to work on-on-one with children with emotional or developmental needs, their presence has been known to affect the climate of the entire classroom.

“A lot of children these days don’t have that grandma or grandpa in their life,” said Wiggins, who serves as director of senior volunteer services with Greene Lamp. “I think, unfortunately, we’ve kind of gotten away from those seasoned adults being able to pour into our children and youth.”

She also sees the benefit to senior-adult participants, including many who live alone. Being a foster grandparent can be a social outlet.

“Just because their professional career has ended, it doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t have a purpose anymore,” Wiggins said. “They’re still able to be involved and to be able to give back to the community.”

Wiggins, who spent years working in a Greene Lamp Head Start classroom, recalls how important the support of a foster grandparent was to her and other teachers. The foster grandparent assigned to her classroom continues today as one of the program’s senior volunteers.

“The knowledge that they are able to share is so much more beneficial not only to the child but to the teachers in that classroom,” Wiggins said. “They’re so supportive of us with everything they have to give, the love and care and the attention and the kind words, things we miss out on sometimes these days because we’re so focused on meeting benchmarks.”

Greene Lamp leadership believed contributions of senior adults were so critical to the success of Head Start that when another regional agency made the decision to no longer administer the program, Greene Lamp decided it would take on that responsibility.

“Every single one of our (Head Start) classrooms had a foster grandparent,” Wiggins said. “So when the Caswell Center relinquished its grant, we were like, ‘We cannot lose our foster grandparents,’ so we decided to write for the grant.”

That was in 2017. Today foster grandparents participants in Greene and Lenoir counties volunteer thousands of hours each month.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Corbitt helps prepare the children for kindergarten, showing them how to form a line and helping them learn to share with others. When children begin to act out, Corbitt talks to them to help them calm down.

“I think they listen to the older (adults) better than they do the young ones,” she said. “You get more patient when you get older. You understand them better. They’ve all got different personalities.

“I try to give them confidence,” Corbitt said. “I want them to grow up to be good boys and girls, so I try to instill something good in them, talk to them. … I let them all know that I love them.”

The feeling appears to be mutual. The children cling to Corbitt in the classroom and are excited to talk to her when they see her in the community.

“They build strong relationships with their foster grandparents,” Wiggins said. “The relationship definitely goes beyond the classroom.”

She recalls a Head Start parent telling her that her child spied a foster grandparent in the grocery store and yelled, “There’s Grandma!”

Corbitt still occasionally hears this greeting from children who finished Head Start years ago.

“Some that I worked with 10 or 12 years ago, some of them have graduated from high school already, they still call me Grandma Mary,” she said. “They remember.”

Even her own grandchildren, who range in age from 28 to 4, have taken a liking to the nickname.

“My grandchildren hear the kids in school call me Grandma Mary and sometimes they call me Grandma Mary,” she said, laughing. “They hear it so much, they call me that sometimes.”

Foster grandparents volunteers do not need formal experience in tutoring or mentoring; training is provided. For more information, call 523-7770, Ext. 101 or Ext. 102. Greene Lamp’s website is greenelamp.org.

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health

Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WNCT

Resource fair helps Kinston community

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Lamp Community Action and several other community groups in Kinston came together Wednesday to help those in need. The “Defeating Poverty Community Resource Fair” allowed people to get their blood pressure checked and also receive fresh produce. One group handed out more than 1,600 pairs of shoes. Those involved said […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Community College offers new tuition-free program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is offering a new program that gives students an opportunity to learn a trade for free. The Volt Toolbelt Trust covers all registration costs for a credentialed workforce development program. Students will be able to leave the program debt-free and stay within the county to start a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Society
City
Lenoir, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

New Bern nonprofit holding event to celebrate anniversary

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT) – The nonprofit Religious Community Services will be holding a free community event on Saturday to mark its 40th anniversary. RCS addresses the basic needs of the New Bern community by providing food, clothing and shelter to those who need it most. The block party will begin at 4 p.m. on George […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina

N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation. The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for...
KENANSVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Child Support offering free DNA testing Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Child Support is offering free DNA testing. It’s in support of Child Support Awareness Month. Testing is confidential and there has to be a paternity issue with no father on the birth certificate. Parents should bring an ID and birth certificate. “It’s critical for parents to know who the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Seniors#Children And Youth#Volunteers#Hill
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Civitan’s Host Labor Day Rib Sale Fundraiser

The New Bern Civitan Club is having its semi-annual BBQ Rib Fundraiser on Saturday, September 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly on 1208 Simmons Street, New Bern. A full rack of these slow-cooked ribs cost $20 and can be ordered with or without Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce. Ribs are pre-ordered ONLY!
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Goldsboro Selects New Public Utilities Director

GOLDSBORO – The City of Goldsboro has selected Robert “Bert” Sherman as the new Public Utilities Director. Sherman’s start date was July 13, 2022. His salary is $103,264. “We are excited to have Mr. Sherman serve as the City Public Utilities Director. He has over 20...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thewashingtondailynews.com

Calling all Beaufort County singers

The Beaufort County Choral Society wants you! No tryouts–all you need is a love of singing and the ability to match pitch. Experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music are plusses but not necessary. BCCS rehearses on Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W 2nd Street, Washington, with the first rehearsal on Monday, August 29.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ayden residents concerned about cemetery upkeep

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is concerned about the maintenance of Ayden Town Cemetery. “About a year ago we started approaching the town and the town board on the nights of their meetings and we expressed some concerns,” Chris Cannon said. Chris and his wife, Shawn Cannon, are lifelong Ayden residents. They’ve been […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

5th annual Comic Con comes to Greenville with fun for all ages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pop culture fans gathered together for some fun and excitement at the Greenville Comic Con event on Saturday. It was a great day to get out of the house and meet others with similar interests, enjoying a day filled with fandoms, amazing costumes, and more. “It’s not just comics, that’s a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
259
Followers
406
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy