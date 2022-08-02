Read on www.publicradiotulsa.org
Will abortion be on more state ballots after Kansas vote?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion rights opponents were shocked and abortion advocates energized by a decisive statewide vote in heavily Republican Kansas this week in favor of protecting abortion access. Yet that's not likely to translate into new abortion votes across the U.S. this November. While California, Kentucky and...
Oklahoma reproductive rights advocates hopeful about Kansas abortion vote
Advocates for Oklahoma reproductive rights say they're hopeful about what the Kansas abortion vote could mean for the state. Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains said voters living in Kansas saw and heard about the challenges people were facing in other states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade in June.
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona Democratic primary for governor. GOP race too close to call
PHOENIX — While Katie Hobbs handily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona, a head-to-head race between political newcomers Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson is too close to call. The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Hobbs almost immediately after the first round of results were...
A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings
An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
Sales tax holiday weekend arrives as Oklahoma gets ready to go back to school
Back to school season means it’s time for an annual tradition: Oklahoma’s sales tax holiday. The first weekend in August is a sales tax holiday in Oklahoma. That means people can buy an article of clothing under $100 and have any state or local sales taxes waived Friday through Sunday (Aug. 5-7)
With concerns around 'extraordinary' childhood abuse, parole board votes to spare James Coddington
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to spare the life of a death row inmate. James Coddington addressed the board himself and expressed remorse for killing his friend, 73-year-old Albert Hale, at Hale’s Choctaw residence in 1997 after Hale refused to give Coddington money for drugs. “The...
