ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Will abortion be on more state ballots after Kansas vote?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion rights opponents were shocked and abortion advocates energized by a decisive statewide vote in heavily Republican Kansas this week in favor of protecting abortion access. Yet that's not likely to translate into new abortion votes across the U.S. this November. While California, Kentucky and...
KANSAS STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma reproductive rights advocates hopeful about Kansas abortion vote

Advocates for Oklahoma reproductive rights say they're hopeful about what the Kansas abortion vote could mean for the state. Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains said voters living in Kansas saw and heard about the challenges people were facing in other states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade in June.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

A state investigation found Tulsa schools didn’t directly violate a law on race and gender teachings

An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Kansas Elections
Local
Arizona Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy