Washington State

Chronicle

Latest Ballot Drop Brings Races for Washington Secretary of State, Legislature Into Sharper Focus

The makeup of this November's contests for the Washington Legislature came into slightly sharper focus as a second round of election results were released Wednesday afternoon. The new ballots do not dramatically change the overall picture painted Tuesday night; the candidates who led their primary races and appeared likely to advance continued to do so Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwpb.org

Hobbs, Anderson Lead In WA Secretary Of State’s Race

Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and independent challenger Julie Anderson were leading Washington’s top two primary for Secretary of State after the initial ballot count Tuesday night. Republican Bob Hagglund, who has never held public office, was in a close third place. With more than a million ballots counted, Hobbs...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Updated 2022 Primary Election results (August 3)

Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 4:30pm, August 3rd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KXL

Washington State Election Results

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
LIND, WA
Chronicle

Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results

Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Preliminary 2022 Primary Election results (August 2)

Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 8pm, August 2nd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: That Big Red Wave? It Didn't Reach the Shores of Washington State

So much for that rumored big red conservative wave. So much also for the conspiracy theorists, the election deniers (most of them, anyway), and the MAGA right-wingers. All of these things were not faring well, at all, in Tuesday's vote count in the Washington primary. Overall, voters in this state seemed to be repudiating the conventional wisdom that this would be the first good year for Republicans around here since 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
goodfruit.com

Central Washington orchardist to sell after H-2A debarment

A Central Washington apple, cherry and pear grower debarred by the federal government from hiring temporary foreign workers is choosing to sell his family’s farm, even though he denies wrongdoing. In late July, the U.S. Department of Labor issued Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee a three-year debarment...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

