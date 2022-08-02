So much for that rumored big red conservative wave. So much also for the conspiracy theorists, the election deniers (most of them, anyway), and the MAGA right-wingers. All of these things were not faring well, at all, in Tuesday's vote count in the Washington primary. Overall, voters in this state seemed to be repudiating the conventional wisdom that this would be the first good year for Republicans around here since 2014.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO