Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan

How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Polls show Democrats becoming party of elites as working class and minorities shift toward Republicans
The demographics of voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties are changing as the November midterm elections approach, according to recent polls. Republicans are starting to attract more voters in the working class, while Democrats are gaining more votes from wealthier Americans as midterm candidates make their priorities clear in the last four months before the election.
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Democrats should not ditch Biden because ‘every other’ 2024 Dem candidate is worse: Washington Post’s Boot
In a piece published on Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Max Boot argued that despite President Biden's bad polling, age and blunders in office, the Democratic Party doesn’t have a better alternative to run in 2024. Boot opened his latest column with an appraisal of Biden’s presidency, insisting that it’s...
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Shri Thanedar wins Democratic race for congressional seat in Detroit
State Rep. Shri Thanedar on Wednesday morning won the likely-decisive Democratic primary in the open 13th Congressional District seat anchored in Detroit as his main opponents, state Sen. Adam Hollier and Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson, conceded the race. The Associated Press had called the race for Thanedar by 11 a.m. With Thanedar's victory, it will almost certainly...
Liz Cheney says that she and her father share a 'real despair' about what’s happening to the GOP
Republican Representative Liz Cheney sat down with CNN’s Kasie Hunt, and spoke about her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and their shared view of the current Republican Party. Earlier in the day, Dick Cheney appeared in a campaign video for his daughter in which he lambasted former President Donald Trump.
Trump PAC formed to push debunked voter fraud claims paid $60K to Melania Trump's fashion designer
The fund affiliated with former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election paid $60,000 to a fashion designer known for styling Melania Trump’s wardrobewhen the couple was in the White House. The Save America political action committee distributed the money to Hervé Pierre Braillard in four...
Democrats See Light At The End Of The Midterms Tunnel
And for once, it doesn’t look like an oncoming train.
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic nomination in new 12th District
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat facing yet another in a series of challenges from her own party, easily won the party's nomination early Wednesday in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District over Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and two other candidates. Tlaib, D-Detroit, who has become internationally known as a member of...
NY Dem blasts 'DC Democratic establishment' over 'out of touch' talking points: 'I would lose all credibility'
FIRST ON FOX: A New York Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives torched the "D.C. Democratic establishment" over their "out of touch" talking points. Josh Riley, an attorney and former Capitol Hill staffer running for New York’s 19th District, criticized the "talking points" coming out of the Democratic Party leadership in Washington as "wildly out of touch," noting he "would lose all credibility" if he repeated them to voters.
