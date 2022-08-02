ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downtownny.com

If You See a Spotted Lanternfly, Kill It

You may have noticed the Spotted Lanternfly in the neighborhood. It seems they’re all over Lower Manhattan! They may be pretty, but they’re destructive, and an invasive species that are a threat to our trees and local ecosystem. If you happen to see a Spotted Lanternfly, kill it — they’re easy to stomp on.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy