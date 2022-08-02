Pa. Turnpike tolls increasing again. See how much it will cost to go from Lehigh Valley to Philly

Read on www.walnutport.com
Changes to how Pennsylvania’s tipped workers are paid, overtime for salaried workers, start Friday. Here’s what it means
Pennsylvania’s tipped workers will have more protections under the state’s Minimum Wage Act. Here’s what is changing.
‘What You Need to Know:’ Musikfest 2022 begins, possible farewell to the Banana Factory and chickens
WLVR News Director Jen Rehill and Tyler Pratt, assistant news editor, focus in on top news from Bethlehem this week. Coming up: Musikfest kicks off, the fate of the Banana Factory hangs in the balance and backyard chickens may be coming to a coop near you. For more of “What...
Sinkhole closes Lehigh Valley road indefinitely, forcing warehouse traffic onto a new route
Hollo Road between Lower Nazareth and Palmer townships will be shut down because of a sinkhole.
Get ready to pay more if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
As lawsuit over undated ballots continues, at least one more Pa. county didn’t tally votes: ‘We followed the law’
Butler County has not counted undated ballots, despite a state instruction to do so after a federal appeals court ruled in a Lehigh County case that dates weren’t necessary.
Which states have the most cases of monkeypox? See where Pennsylvania ranks | Map
More than a hundred cases of monkeypox have been reported so far in Pennsylvania. See where it ranks among all states for the most monkeypox cases.
WINNER: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing was sold at Tobacco Outlet on Main Street in Stroudsburg, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 10-14-25-37-63. Without the $1 Megaplier option...
Wilkes-Barre officials meet with PennDOT on passenger rail service study
WILKES-BARRE — City officials Wednesday held a follow-up meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation representatives to discuss passenger rail service. PennDOT has agreed to fund a preliminary study on establishing service between Wilkes-Barre and several other possible cities in the state. Mayor George Brown, members of his administration, City...
Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal
Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
Instead of trying to kill Pennsylvania’s mail voting law, it’s time for lawmakers to improve it. Here’s how.
Now that the Pa. Supreme Court has upheld the state’s mail voting law, it’s time for critics to stop whining about it and focus on improving it.
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Lehigh Valley weather: Beware of dangerously steamy Thursday. When will break come?
Thursday is the day to worry about, but it will seriously feel like summer for the next several days in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. After a cooler start to the summer and a dearth of 90-degree days, the thermometer is going to rise up to 90 or so into early next week — with the exception being Thursday, when truly dangerous heat arrives for a brief visit.
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
Lehigh Valley weather: Get ready to flirt with 100 degrees again
This week could see the hottest day of the year so far as the Lehigh Valley again flirts with 100 degrees. Highs will warm toward 90 on Wednesday and shoot even higher on Thursday, when Allentown is expected to reach 98 degrees and Easton 99, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of Tuesday. It will feel even hotter.
Dozens of old, hazardous trees are cut down at one cemetery, thanks to generosity of Lehigh Valley landscapers
Workers from seven Lehigh Valley tree-service companies volunteered to remove dozens of old, potentially hazardous trees from Easton Cemetery.
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states
Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
Pennsylvania is the first major fossil fuel state to enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Pennsylvania’s recent entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) made it the first major fossil fuel-producing state to join, but the move had its share of detractors. After much legal and public debate, the agreement has been put into effect. Here’s everything you need to know. What...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Visits Lehigh Valley, Announces Funding for Veterans Trucker Program | WDIY Local News
During a visit to the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a local community college will receive almost $200,000 to help veterans and others get jobs in trucking. WDIY’s Shamus McGroggan has more. (Original air-date: 8/3/22)
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
