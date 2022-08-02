ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Turnpike tolls increasing again. See how much it will cost to go from Lehigh Valley to Philly

 3 days ago
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
hilltown.org

Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal

Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Beware of dangerously steamy Thursday. When will break come?

Thursday is the day to worry about, but it will seriously feel like summer for the next several days in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. After a cooler start to the summer and a dearth of 90-degree days, the thermometer is going to rise up to 90 or so into early next week — with the exception being Thursday, when truly dangerous heat arrives for a brief visit.
ENVIRONMENT
thetrek.co

The State Nobody Warns You About

You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
PALMERTON, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
WITF

EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states

Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

