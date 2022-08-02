FAIRFIELD – One person has died after they were struck by two cars along Interstate 80 in Fairfield early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Travis Boulevard.California Highway Patrol says the person, who appears to have been a transient, was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. They were then thrown into the westbound lanes - where they were hit a second time by another vehicle.The person had suffered fatal injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person. Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. Lanes were closed through the early morning hours but are now back open.

