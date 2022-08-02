Read on www.cbsnews.com
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames Patrick
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Which Walnut Creek Italian restaurant works best for you?Clay KallamWalnut Creek, CA
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
3-alarm fire ignites in Martinez, threatens homes
A three-alarm fire is burning in the East Bay, threatening homes and putting up smoke. At around 4:20 p.m., the vegetation fire ignited near 4105 Pacheco Blvd. in Martinez.
Big rig, multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; 7 hurt
FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.The Fairfield Fire Department said crews initially responded at 3:13 p.m. to the crash between Manuel Campos and Air Base Parkway. The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and at least three other vehicles were involved. The fire department said three people were taken to a local trauma center, while four other people were treated at the scene for moderate to minor injuries.By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked. towed away.There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
Grass fire leads to highway closures near Fairfield
(KRON) — A grass fire has been reported at Eastbound Highway 12 and Beck Avenue near Fairfield. Units from the Fairfield fire and police departments are on the scene, according to an alert from the Fairfield Police Department. There are no longer any active flames, according to a tweet from Fairfield Police. The fire is […]
4-alarm fire in Fairfield is out
FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A four acre fire burning on the backside of Lagoon Valley in Fairfield has been extinguished as of Thursday afternoon, according to police. The fire was in the area of Discovery Way and Hancock Drive, according to a tweet from the Fairfield Fire Department. The fire was a four alarm fire. Discovery […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Fairfield. According to the officials, a person was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. The victim was struck [..]
Man killed in Fairfield motorcycle accident
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Dixon man was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident. According to the Fairfield Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. on Daniel Court. Police say the 42-year-old motorcyclist from Dixon was speeding on Matthew Drive near Daniel Court when he lost control, hit a...
Person struck, killed by 2 cars on I-80 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – One person has died after they were struck by two cars along Interstate 80 in Fairfield early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Travis Boulevard.California Highway Patrol says the person, who appears to have been a transient, was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. They were then thrown into the westbound lanes - where they were hit a second time by another vehicle.The person had suffered fatal injuries, CHP says. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person. Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation. Lanes were closed through the early morning hours but are now back open.
Man Hospitalized after Dump Truck Collision near Sellers Avenue [Brentwood, CA]
One Injured in Two-Truck Accident on Brentwood Boulevard. The crash happened on July 19th, in eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on. Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward and attended to both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the dump truck. The 53-year-old driver of the pickup had to be transported to John Muir Medical Center – Walnut Creek. There, he was treated for major injuries.
Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Alexis Gabe disappearance timeline released
The family of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley woman who police believe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, has released a timeline starting from her final Facetime phone call.
Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
2 Hospitalized after Two-Car Collision on Charter Way [Stockton, CA]
Man and Woman Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near Tillie Lewis Drive. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., near the Tillie Willis Drive intersection, shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, authorities located a damaged silver Acura...
Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
31-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Collision In Lodi (Lodi, CA)
On Saturday night, a motorcyclist from Stockton crashed into another vehicle during a police chase. The California Highway Patrol claimed that one of their officers tried to stop a Harley-Davidson travelling at a high rate of speed on State [..]
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
