Read on salineriverchronicle.com
Related
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
salineriverchronicle.com
Gregg Reep officially files to run for Mayor of Warren
Gregg Reep is officially on the November ballot as a candidate for Mayor of Warren after turning in his signature petition Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Reep is pictured turning in his petition to County Clerk Karen Belin. Also pictured with Reep from left to right is his daughter-in-law Jessi, his grandson Ellis, and his son Rob.
salineriverchronicle.com
Bradley County Retired Teachers host “ENJOY YOUR RETIRE-MINT” themed meeting
Members of the Bradley County Retired Teachers and Employees Association met Monday, August 1, in the First United Methodist Church in Warren with 36 present from Warren and Hermitage. ENJOY YOUR “RETIRE-MINT” was the theme of the meeting and was carried out throughout the meeting. Jonalyn Reep serves we president of the group.
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salineriverchronicle.com
Local banks sponsor Tomato Festival thank you for law enforcement, City employees, and volunteers
The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee hosted a cookout Friday, July 29, 2022 as a thank you to the City and County law enforcement personnel and other employees, as well as volunteers, who helped make the 2022 Festival a huge success. The cookout event was sponsored in partnership by First State Bank, Warren Bank, and Union Bank. The hamburger lunch was provided on the Courthouse lawn.
salineriverchronicle.com
Logging brothers keep the faith amid industry challenges
MONTICELLO, Arkansas — Hard work, faith and a used chicken truck turned out to be a solid foundation for Reggie and Chris Goodman’s logging business. The Goodman’s, of Monticello, are a Black family building a business in the South, growing the logging company they bought from their parents.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: July 15 – August 1, 2022
On July 15, 2022 at approximately 7:50am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jennifer Parks, 46, Camden, AR. Ms. Perks was arrested and charged with 4 counts of forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Perks was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
salineriverchronicle.com
National Weather Service increases rain chances for Thursday afternoon
The National Weather Service has upped the chance of rain in South Arkansas through the day on Thursday, August 4 to 50 percent. They predict Bradley County could see between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of precipitation through Thursday night. Temperatures are now expected to rise to only around 90 degrees.
RELATED PEOPLE
salineriverchronicle.com
Billy Jack Perry, 1939-2022
Billy Jack Perry, age 82 of Warren, AR went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 15, 1939 in Warren, AR to the late Daniel A. and Claudia Perry. He was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Billy Jack graduated Warren High School class of 1957. Upon graduating he joined the US Navy where he served on the USS Forrestal. Following his discharge, he owned and operated Perry’s Service Center for 60 years. Billy Jack was an avid deer hunter and loved all sports especially the Warren Lumberjacks and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Police ID suspects deadly shooting tied to Arkansas house fire
Pine Bluff police have named two in a homicide.
Arkansas man allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
Comments / 0