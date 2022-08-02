Cincinnati Financial Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 7 Days

Click here to read the full article. Cinemark, which saw box office momentum buoy second quarter financials, said August and September will be tougher as new release volume dips. CEO Sean Gamble told Wall Street on a post-earnings call that the nation’s third largest exhibitor is optimistic on the business, but that the pace of an ongoing recovery depends on consumer sentiment regarding the pandemic, sustained quality and diversity of new films, and the number releases. After a string of blockbusters led by Top Gun: Maverick, the industry is girding for a slowdown on seasonality, pandemic-related production delays, and film release date...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO