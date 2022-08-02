ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cincinnati Financial Stock Drops By 16% In The Last 7 Days

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on via.news

via.news

Apache Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) dropped 8.19% to $31.61 at 11:30 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.03% to $12,664.49, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Fresenius Medical Care AG Stock Over 18% Down In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE: FMS) slid by a staggering 18% in 7 days from $22.5 to $18.45 at 12:26 EST on Wednesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.43% to $15,227.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Fall At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped 8.54% to $3.75 at 10:53 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.25% to $12,699.94, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Viking Therapeutics Stock Bearish By 8% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) slid 8.04% to $2.86 at 11:28 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 1.63% to $12,550.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around up trend trading session today.
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
via.news

Groupon Stock Jumps By 16% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped by a staggering 16.79% in 7 days from $10.6 to $12.38 at 16:03 EST on Thursday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.36% to $12,713.44, following the last session’s upward trend. Groupon’s last close...
via.news

Ecopetrol S.A. Already 5% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ecopetrol S.A.‘s pre-market value is already 5.01% up. The last session, NYSE ended with Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) falling 0.19% to $10.58. NYSE jumped 0.69% to $15,267.16, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat up trend trading session.
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
via.news

Xerox Corporation Stock Rises By 27% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) jumped by a staggering 27.5% in 30 days from $13.71 to $17.48 at 16:00 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.12% to $15,249.33, following the last session’s upward trend. Xerox Corporation’s...
via.news

STORE Capital Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), New Germany Fund (GF), STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Deadline

Cinemark Stock Dips On Q2 Write-Down, Higher Costs; CEO Sees Next Two Months Challenged By Fewer Releases

Click here to read the full article. Cinemark, which saw box office momentum buoy second quarter financials, said August and September will be tougher as new release volume dips. CEO Sean Gamble told Wall Street on a post-earnings call that the nation’s third largest exhibitor is optimistic on the business, but that the pace of an ongoing recovery depends on consumer sentiment regarding the pandemic, sustained quality and diversity of new films, and the number releases. After a string of blockbusters led by Top Gun: Maverick, the industry is girding for a slowdown on seasonality, pandemic-related production delays, and film release date...
