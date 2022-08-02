Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum

Read on www.krwg.org
Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan
In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Blake Masters, endorsed by former...
Two counties in New Mexico added to wildfire disaster declaration
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two more New Mexico counties have been added to a. federal disaster declaration issued in response to the state's historic. wildfire season. State officials said Thursday that Los Alamos and. Sandoval counties will now be eligible for grant funding through the. Federal Emergency Management...
Marcie Davis with La Casa, Inc. shares more about mission of organization
KRWG Public Media is speaking with nonprofit leaders in our community. Marcie Davis, CEO of La Casa, Inc. shared more about the organization's mission with Centennial High School student Rima Joukhadar with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program. Joukhadar worked at KRWG Public Media this summer and produced this series.
