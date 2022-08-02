A Capitol rioter has received the most severe punishment to date

Read on www.krwg.org
Feds Come for Youth Pastor Who Was Fired After Bragging About Storming Capitol
Tyler Ethridge, a Colorado youth pastor, was indicted Friday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release. He is being charged with six counts, including civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, and more. Investigators were first tipped off by someone who knew Ethridge from Bible College and saw his social media posts bragging about being “outside Nancy Pelosi’s office,” according to a statement of facts. “I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this,” the accused rioter said in one video he filmed. Ethridge allegedly lied to investigators about taking down barricades, of which they said they later found video evidence. While outside the West Plaza, Ethridge was pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets, but that didn’t stop him from climbing media scaffolding and going inside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. In the months following the riot, Ethridge continued to post on social media, in one post telling friends to not “be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Vietnam Veteran Who Told FBI that He Urinated on a Column in the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets No Jail Time
A Vietnam veteran who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and allegedly told investigators that he urinated on a column while inside the building will not spend any time behind bars. Donald Trump supporter Robert “Bob” Snow, 78, drove more than 15 hours from his...
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
Complex
Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney
A Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget Townsend took place in 2006—sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking the Republican to okay a “30-day reprieve” so he could become a living donor. A similar request was also reported to have been sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 5 years in prison for breaking a pole on a cop's riot shield, then grabbing a heavier pole and attacking police again
A Capitol rioter was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting three cops with a pole. Mark K. Ponder first swung at an officer who protected himself with a shield, breaking the pole. Ponder then grabbed a thicker pole and continued to assault two more officers with that pole.
Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.
Guy Reffitt, Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6, sentenced to 87 months in prison
Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault. A member of the far-right militia group the...
Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail
Legal experts expect more multi-year sentences as rioters accused of more serious crimes head to trial for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Washington Examiner
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a Florida prison where she can watch movies, play sports, and participate in other recreational activities, according to prison records. Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. But on Friday, she was moved from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn and is now residing at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs told the Washington Examiner.
BLM activist Shaun King threatens to dox, inflict 'pain' on NY Post reporters
Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King threatened to inflict "pain" on two New York Post reporters in a series of posts to his millions of followers on Wednesday.
Banned Behind Bars
Issue 11 of News Inside delves into topics that would normally get a publication barred from prisons and jails. Tough-as-nails screeners act as gatekeepers for the reading materials people try to bring into prisons and jails. The quickest way to get your content banned is to make it about drugs, violence or sex. And yet, Issue 11 of News Inside features articles about these controversial topics.
Man who threatened to kill Fauci is sentenced to 3 years in prison
“Everyone has the right to disagree. But you do not have the right to threaten a federal official’s life.”. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a West Virginia man to more than three years in prison for sending threatening emails to Anthony Fauci, including one in which he said the immunologist and his family would be beaten to death and set on fire, prosecutors said.
Buffalo Man Posted Twitter Threat to ‘Kill Blacks’ Two Days After Racially Motivated Mass Shooting, Feds Say
A 24-year-old Buffalo man stands accused of creating a Twitter account and posting a threat to “kill blacks” just two days after a gunman murdered 10 Black people at a grocery store on May 14 in a racially motivated hate crime, federal authorities say. According to a probable...
AOL Corp
Texas man sentenced to 25 years in jail after slashing attack on Asian family he blamed for Covid pandemic
A Texas man who attacked an Asian family he believed to be "Chinese and therefore responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic," was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on hate crime charges, the Department of Justice announced. Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland Texas had pleaded guilty to three counts...
