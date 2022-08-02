Read on goodmorninggloucester.com
Water Ban Info From Mayor Greg Verga
In response to the drought conditions, the City of Gloucester will begin water conservation measures for one month. Starting today, August 2nd and ending on August 31st, outdoor watering is limited to “handheld” with a hose or a watering can before 9am or after 5pm. Additional water restrictions...
Water Drop Video From Eoin Vincent
My house has become part of the water drop path as they continue to work on putting out the fire. The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
Pet Food Drive THIS SUNDAY 8/7
A pet food drive organized by PAWsitive Pantry this weekend will collect cat and dog food to benefit The Open Door and Cape Ann Animal Aid. Help us stock our shelves so that we have the food people need for their pets! Dogs and cats are part of the family, so lets make sure everyone gets the meals they need.
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
School Street Sunflower Field Open
One of the 3 sunflower fields from School Street Sunflowers has opened in Ipswich at 18 School St right behind the high school. This field does not require tickets but does offer cut-your-own sunflowers for $2 each. The other 2 fields will require admission when they open later in the summer, so stay tuned. Their Facebook page adds that Goat Yoga is also available every Sunday and those tickets are available here. It’s hard not to smile and feel peaceful when you are facing a field of sunflowers, so maybe stop by when you can. Yes, I took Keith and Aretha……..
U.S. Dory Races – SATURDAY
The International Dory Racing Committee will hold elimination races off the Gloucester Heritage Center dock Saturday August 6th at 8:30 AM to see who will represent the USA against Canada on August 20th in Lunenburg. All racing fans are encouraged to attend!! Those dues paying members who plan to race must attend sign ups Friday evening August 5th at the Dory Shop at 6 PM or email before 12 noon. These races are strictly for 2 person teams in the following categories: Juniors (men under 19), Women, Mixed Doubles, Seniors (Men Open) and Master’s (Men over 50). The races will run from the Heritage Center Dock out towards green nun off Fort playground and back.
THE GODDESSES ROCK MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12
THE GODDESSES ROCK MUSIC ON MEETINGHOUSE GREEN ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12. Gloucester’s own Goddesses light up the night with an evening of classic rock ‘n roll at the corner of Middle and Church Streets at 6:00 p.m. Whether your best dance move is the Twist, Stroll, Watusi, Mashed...
Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars return to Gentile Bandstand, August 7, 2022
The Continentals return to the Gentile Bandstand, Sunday, August 7, 2022. at 7pm. The Antonio Gentile Bandstand is located at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester MA. The free concert is sponsored by The Gloucester Rotary Club. The Continentals play your favorite rock and pop from the 70’s up to today’s hits. This group is a mainstay of New England summer entertainment.
