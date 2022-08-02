One of the 3 sunflower fields from School Street Sunflowers has opened in Ipswich at 18 School St right behind the high school. This field does not require tickets but does offer cut-your-own sunflowers for $2 each. The other 2 fields will require admission when they open later in the summer, so stay tuned. Their Facebook page adds that Goat Yoga is also available every Sunday and those tickets are available here. It’s hard not to smile and feel peaceful when you are facing a field of sunflowers, so maybe stop by when you can. Yes, I took Keith and Aretha……..

IPSWICH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO