Our Friday features a breezy south wind that allows heat and humidity to take over the Northland. Highs range from mid-80s to low 90s with the exception of the North Shore. Skies will be sunny to start with clouds increasing from the west through the day ahead of rain chances. A cold front approaching northwest Minnesota will allow shower and thunderstorm chances to reach into north central Minnesota in the afternoon and evening. An isolated storm may be capable of large hail and damaging winds along and west of a line from Brainerd crossing the Iron Range to Ely. Heavy rain will also be possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO