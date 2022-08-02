Read on 247sports.com
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Ryan Fitzpatrick News
On Tuesday, the NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of a 2023 first-round draft pick for violations of league anti-tampering policies. After a six-month investigation, team owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman Bruce Beal were found guilty of tampering with Tom Brady and former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton. During...
Why Dolphins punishment over Tom Brady could be bad news for Buccaneers
The NFL has dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady. Here’s why it could be bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps one of the stranger stories we’ve seen during an NFL offseason has reached its conclusion. Well, maybe not it’s CONCLUSION, but at the very least a chapter in the book. The Miami Dolphins will lose a first-round pick and a future-third round kick for tampering in an effort to bring Tom Brady and Sean Payton to South Beach.
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady 'has nothing to do with us'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to the role of head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down earlier this spring. Bowles likely didn't imagine at that time he'd have to comment on the Miami Dolphins being forced to forfeit a pair of draft picks for violating tampering rules regarding quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
247Sports
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
WVU wasn't looking for a gem in the backfield but 'we've got one'
Maybe it's too soon to talk about standouts so far at football practice. Oh, the urge is there, especially as we reach the first off day of the preseason, but the fact is we're just four days in and only two allowed shoulder pads. At the risk of turning the spotlight on a true freshman, CJ Donaldson stands out.
First visit to Tennessee 'absolutely amazing' for tight-end target
A Class of 2024 tight end from Arizona visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend after getting an offer from the Vols in June.
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry
It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
Miami Dolphins first week training camp recap and players who impressed
The Miami Dolphins have now been in camp for a full week. Fins fans are finally seeing what this team can become this upcoming season. Trill Williams, an undrafted cornerback from Syracuse, has made himself seem like a strong candidate to win the fourth cornerback spot. He already has two...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
247Sports
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
247Sports
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
Wilson flashes big-play ability on Day 1
One of the biggest questions Arkansas had entering Friday's first day of fall camp was at the wide receiver position. While jobs and reps within the rotation are still very much yet to be determined, redshirt-freshman Jaedon Wilson is a prime candidate to take his game up a notch. He...
FOX Sports
NFL strips Dolphins 2023 first-round pick after confirmed tampering | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Miami Dolphins were stripped of their 2023 first-round pick and fined $1.5M after the NFL confirmed owner Stephen Ross was in contact with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and then New Orleans Saints HC Sean Payton. Allegations surfaced when Brian Flores sued the NFL in February of 2022. Joy Taylor determines if the Dolphins punishment sends a stern message throughout the NFL.
Top-100 QB Jayden Bradford reviews Penn State visit
It was his third visit to Happy Valley. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
BREAKING: 4-star RB Samuel Singleton commits to Florida State
Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star running back Samuel Singleton, Noles247 has learned. "Yes I have," Singleton told Noles247 regarding committing to the Seminoles. The Orange Park (Fla.) Fleming Island prospect chose FSU over other options like Penn State, LSU, Miami and over a dozen others. Singleton checks...
Hurricanes welcome back injured players to start fall practices
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The 2022 Hurricanes looked more like the team that will run through the smoke against Bethune-Cookman to begin the season when they took the field on Friday morning for their first practice. The Hurricanes had over 20 players who did not play in April’s spring...
Fossil Ridge quarterback Tyler Kubat one to watch going into 2022 season
Playing behind one of the top overall prospects in Colorado for the 2024 class, offensive lineman Gage Ginther, quarterback Tyler Kubat should garner some additional looks at Fossil Ridge this fall...
247Sports
