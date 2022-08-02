ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Hayden Hurst is just what the Bengals passing game needs

The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to fill some pretty big shoes. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had quite the impact last season both on and off the field, and his departure did come at quite the shock even to the Bengals themselves. Cincinnati also didn’t draft...
CINCINNATI, OH
fantasypros.com

Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations

Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Training Camp: Thursday recap

The Cincinnati Bengals started the week by adding pads to the practice equation, and you can tell the intensity and urgency is picking up a notch. This week, the team also welcomed refs for the first time in training camp. It may not have been a name that fans were too excited to see though.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments

The NFL is back! The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marks the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game features a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

