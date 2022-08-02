Read on bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst is just what the Bengals passing game needs
The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to fill some pretty big shoes. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had quite the impact last season both on and off the field, and his departure did come at quite the shock even to the Bengals themselves. Cincinnati also didn’t draft...
fantasypros.com
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart. Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice. Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head...
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jets' Mekhi Becton got himself C.J. Uzomah's Zach Wilson t-shirt
Tight end CJ Uzomah dusted off an excellent piece of clothing for the start of Jets camp last week. It was a hilarous shirt of quarterback Zach Wilson as the Time Magazine “Person of the Year.”. Mekhi Becton found out the distributor carries extra large sizes. The Jets left...
NFL・
Former Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter Shows Out in Bengals Practice
With training camps occurring around the NFL, former Florida Gators are making their presence known.
Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice
The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Training Camp: Thursday recap
The Cincinnati Bengals started the week by adding pads to the practice equation, and you can tell the intensity and urgency is picking up a notch. This week, the team also welcomed refs for the first time in training camp. It may not have been a name that fans were too excited to see though.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Jaguars vs. Raiders top moments
The NFL is back! The Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field Thursday for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marks the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game features a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
