Little Rock, AR

Lifestyle
City
City
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Kait 8

Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million

Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Blue Moon Coffee celebrates reopening under new ownership

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Blue Moon Coffee on Wednesday. Originally from Batesville, Blue Moon Coffee owner Quan Le told the assembled crowd: “I am so glad to be back in my hometown, serving coffee to my friends, family, and customers. We plan to provide the best and quickest coffee.”
BATESVILLE, AR
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Conway Architecture Firm Makes Distinctive Mark With Design

Design With Distinction: A downtown Conway architecture firm makes a distinctive mark with an array of projects in both commercial and residential design. Creative, custom and completely unique. Located in downtown Conway, Sowell Architects has been in business since 1995 with an impressive and distinctive portfolio of projects. Partners Rik...
CONWAY, AR
fox16.com

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
onespiritblog.com

Cheri Farmer Recognized with Hot Springs DAISY Award

Cheri Farmer, RN, who works in MICU in Hot Springs, was recognized with a DAISY Award for the care she showed to a patient and her daughter who live more than two hours away. The patient was transferred from another hospital in the middle of the night. The pair were alone in a new town for several hours while they waited for family members to arrive.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

