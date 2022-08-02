Jared Johnson and Paula Cavender appointed as new members of GC Board of Trustees

Read on grayson.edu
ketr.org
North Lamar ISD board votes to keep library books despite complaint
In Lamar County, the North Lamar Independent School District has voted to keep two books in the high school library, despite a grievance against the district seeking to remove the books. The Paris News reports trustees voted unanimously this week to support school administrators in their wish to keep the books. The vote followed a public forum attended by about 130 people Monday. The books in question are “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. The Paris News reports the complaint was filed by former teacher and school board candidate Teresa Bussell, who said both books contained pervasive vulgarity and were inappropriate for schools. During the meeting, North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith said “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote requires parent permission to check out, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie is not available for check out.
KTEN.com
Sherman schools welcome prayers from community churches
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District's Stand in the Gap program acknowledges the role community churches play in education. "We met with our church pastors in the area, invited them over to have lunch with us," said Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett. "They're also planning a community wide prayer event for our schools."
KTEN.com
Progress report: Fannin County's second reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Just one year after groundbreaking ceremonies, construction of Lake Ralph Hall continues to progress. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, in charge of the massive project, is designing a shoreline plan. We're told that roads are about 60 percent complete to get to the lake, and the dam is 13 percent along.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD boosts financial oversight
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is adding a chief financial officer to the front office who can ensure that taxpayer funds are well spent. "We wanted to focus on having someone that was overseeing 24/7 on the public school finances and the finances of Sherman ISD," said Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett.
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Announces Finalists for New Police Chief
There are now five finalists in the selection process for Denton's new Chief of Police, the City of Denton announced Tuesday. City Manager Sara Hensley announced the five finalists for the position Tuesday afternoon:. Darren Steele, Assistant Police Chief, Irving, Texas. Elvia Williams, Police Chief (ret.), Richton Park, Illinois. Darren...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott holds news conference after receiving Broadband Champion Award in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Wednesday afternoon after he received the Broadband Champion Award in Greenville, according to a release. Abbott gave remarks at the event with Connect the Future Texas. The coalition says it’s committed to raising awareness and promoting solutions to ensure...
KXII.com
Bryan County launches new emergency alert system
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County has launched an Emergency Alert Messaging System this week. This has taken the county just four months to put together. Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner District 1, said this new technology is needed due to the growth of the county. This will allow quicker...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet
DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
KTEN.com
Ardmore addresses concrete construction concerns
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's engineering department had some budgetary changes approved at Monday night's City Commission meeting. As part of the department's semi-annual budgetary updates, City Engineer Josh Randell had to make some changes to the plan so that construction in the city could move forward on schedule.
ketr.org
State Highway 224 near Neylandville to be closed for months starting Friday
If you regularly drive the old back route between Commerce and Greenville, you might want to take an alternate route, starting tomorrow. State Highway 224 is going to be closed at the South Sulphur River bridge starting Friday. That’s immediately northeast of Neylandville, just about halfway between Commerce and Greenville. The bridge over the South Sulphur is going to be demolished and replaced entirely. That stretch of State Highway 224 is going to closed for months. A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says the project is scheduled to be finished by January 2023. The state has contracted with Sulphur Springs-based Highway 19 Construction for the project, valued at more than $2.6 million. Traffic along State Highway 224 will be routed onto detours during the duration of the project.
KXII.com
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
KTEN.com
Pressure drop prompts boil water alert in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Businesses and residents in Van Alstyne were advised Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking or cooking due to a loss of pipeline pressure. City officials said the situation was prompted by a computer malfunction. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other...
KXII.com
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the federal courthouse in Sherman. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant gave former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, and her husband Mark Jordan 6 years in federal prison each.
KTEN.com
Businesses feel impact of Durant road project
DURANT, Okla, (KTEN) — As construction continues along University Boulevard in Durant, many people are concerned. Hot Shots Coffee is just one business that's been hurt by the project. They tell us they've had to cut 30 hours, plus a week in payroll to their employees. "We're $400-plus short...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022
JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
neareport.com
Fifth defendant pleads guilty in $11.5 million fraud case
LITTLE ROCK—An England, Arkansas woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. Niki Charles, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud today before Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall.
KXII.com
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, a Van Alstyne man was sentenced after deputies said he assaulted his parents over the course of several hours, ending with a standoff. In 2020, Grayson County Deputies said they were called to a home on Eagle Point Road for a report of...
