FEMA coordinator describes catastrophic flooding in Kentucky

Gianforte looks to simplify construction permitting process
Gov. Greg Gianforte says he’s trying to streamline construction permitting as homebuilders try to keep pace with housing demand. Gianforte said in a news release he and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality worked with the Montana League of Cities and Towns on a simpler construction permitting process. They created a template contract to have city governments review public water supply plans for building projects.
