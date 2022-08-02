Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz has hired three staff accountants and two audit staff accountants across its Pennsylvania offices, the firm announced Thursday. Nate Bashore has joined the firm as a staff accountant on the not-for-profit audit team, and Megan Duffy has also joined as a staff accountant in Camp Hill. Trinity Benedict is a part-time staff accountant in Lancaster, according to the firm.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO