BSSF Makes Five New Tax, Audit Hires in Pennsylvania Offices
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz has hired three staff accountants and two audit staff accountants across its Pennsylvania offices, the firm announced Thursday. Nate Bashore has joined the firm as a staff accountant on the not-for-profit audit team, and Megan Duffy has also joined as a staff accountant in Camp Hill. Trinity Benedict is a part-time staff accountant in Lancaster, according to the firm.
