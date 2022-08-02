ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yankodesign.com

Sony game controller lets you switch from real to unreal gaming on the fly, promises fully immersive experience

I have just kept the PlayStation controller aside after a fierce game of FIFA with my bud. My thumb’s aching and I’m wondering, what if I could disjoin the controller to use the joystick on either side so the pressure could be distributed between both the thumbs? Well, if there was a controller to suffice this demand, it ought to do a little more than just disjoining for user comfort.
FIFA
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Neiman President, JD Sports and XPO Name CEOs, C-Suite Moves for Torrid, Tapestry, ThredUp

Click here to read the full article. Retail JD Sports Fashion JD Sports Fashion, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced that Régis Schultz was appointed as the company’s new CEO, following an extensive executive global search process. It is expected that Régis will join JD in September, at which time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties to Régis during a short transitionary period. Smith will then resume her former role as senior independent director on the board. Most recently, Schultz was president of retail at Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate that is partner to companies across the...
notebookcheck.net

August 2022 HarmonyOS 2.1 update introduces new features for Huawei Watch 3

Huawei has released a new update for the Watch 3, which it most recently updated last month in Europe. While Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.1.0.237 outside its home market in July, it has now released HarmonyOS 2.1.0.239 to Watch 3 models in China. Predictably, Huawei has bundled several bug fixes in its latest build, plus a few new features.
NewsBreak
Technology
Tree Hugger

Good Laptop Packaging Design Can Reduce Waste and Help Our Tech Necks

This is a little post about a little box that comes with a little computer. But the box tells a big story about packaging design. Computers are high-value products and need solid, durable packaging. I keep all the boxes my Apple products come in (recycled and FSC content) and stack them up to raise my notebook for Zoom calls—I don't want people looking up my nose. But it is all sort of ad-hoc.
notebookcheck.net

New leaked Oppo Watch 3 images confirm revised design and curved display

Digital Chat Station continues to leak details about the Oppo Watch 3, the existence of which Oppo has already confirmed on Weibo. As we discussed earlier this week, the Oppo Watch 3 is rumoured to feature a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with an LTPO backplane. Coupled with the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1, the Oppo Watch 3 is slated to deliver up to 5 days of battery life in regular use, outstripping all Wear OS smartwatches. Purportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro could come close, but perhaps only with up to 3 days between charges.
The Verge

Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99

Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
notebookcheck.net

ASUS finally announces concrete launch date for Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

It seems that ASUS is on the verge of offering the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a foldable laptop that it presented in January 2022. Unveiled at CES 2022, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED appeared to be the second mass-produced foldable laptop after the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the second generation of which Lenovo has already started teasing. Initially, ASUS hoped to release the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED by the middle of the year, which has now passed.
The Associated Press

Media Alert: Intel at Black Hat, Diana Initiative

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Join Intel experts on-site at Intel’s booth and for presented sessions at this year’s Black Hat USA 2022 and The Diana Initiative 2022, taking place in Las Vegas and virtually starting August 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005134/en/ Join Intel experts on-site at Intel’s booth and for presented sessions at this year’s Black Hat USA 2022, taking place in Las Vegas and virtually starting August 6. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
notebookcheck.net

Leaker reveals numerous Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch5 Pro details

WinFuture has leaked many key specifications for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, both due on August 10. Seemingly, the Galaxy Watch5 series will barely differ from the Galaxy Watch4 series in many areas. Android Galaxy S Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Roland Quandt has managed to obtain almost...
Phone Arena

Samsung’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement

While Samsung is gearing up for its next major announcement, let’s talk a bit about the company’s plans after the launch of its big market hitters, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Although profit margins are much smaller for budget-friendly smartphones in comparison with flagships, the Galaxy A and M series remain a big part of the company’s mobile business.
GeekyGadgets

Moto Razr 2022 now available to reserve in China

The new Moto Razr 2022 smartphone will launch next week and now Motorola is taking reservations for the handset in China. The listing for the reservations has revealed what RAM and storage options will be available for the handset, there will be three options to choose from. You will be...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 The OnePlus 10T conundrum

Our OnePlus 10T review is live, but there's IP rating confusion to unpack as well. 🐱 Hey there! We’re finally getting a cat next week. I’m kind of anxious about it all, but at least I have the week off too! Anyway, on to the newsletter!. The...
