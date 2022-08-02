Read on www.investorsobserver.com
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
2 Stocks to Buy at a Discount Right Now
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and growth in the services sector last month should help offset the impact of recession fears on the stock market. However, since market swings are expected to...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?
Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.
InvestorPlace
Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings
Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
AMC Stock: Sell on the Pounce?
The multiplex operator posted financial results that were roughly in line with expectations. A special dividend could also be Kryptonite for potential synthetic short-sellers.
Earnings Previews: Alibaba, ConocoPhillips, Nikola, Paramount Global
Here are previews of four companies on deck to report earnings before markets open Thursday morning.
CNET
Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Shareholders
On Thursday, Tesla shareholders completed the vote to authorize a 3-for-1 stock split at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas. Those who could not attend the meeting in person were able to cast their votes by proxy -- or online -- in the weeks leading up to the event.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amid the persisting market volatility on concerns over high inflation and a looming recession, we think it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong dividend-paying stocks Vodafone Group (VOD),...
