Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
CNBC

Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor

Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
InvestorPlace

Sell Lyft Stock Before Q2 Earnings

Down more than 70% in the past year, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) may be starting to look appealing for bottom fishers. Check out commentary on LYFT stock online. You’ll see articles suggesting it’s a bargain after falling to levels well below its IPO price. For instance, a recent piece by Barron’s names it as one of several “busted IPOs” that may now be a value play.
The Motley Fool

AMC Stock: Sell on the Pounce?

The multiplex operator posted financial results that were roughly in line with expectations. A special dividend could also be Kryptonite for potential synthetic short-sellers.
CNET

Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Shareholders

On Thursday, Tesla shareholders completed the vote to authorize a 3-for-1 stock split at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas. Those who could not attend the meeting in person were able to cast their votes by proxy -- or online -- in the weeks leading up to the event.
