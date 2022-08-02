Pasco Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for several areas along S.R. 56

Read on www.pasconewsonline.com
Beach Beacon
Pair of Sand Key docks to be closed, demolished
CLEARWATER — Due to deterioration and safety concerns, the two fishing docks located near the Clearwater Pass at Sand Key Park will be demolished beginning Aug. 1. In 2021, a dock inspector completed an underwater inspection and determined that the docks were not in good condition. Clearwater officials said the evaluation by Coastal Dock Concepts found framing, hardware and pilings have been damaged and also are rotting.
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
cityofnewportrichey.org
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain
Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals. This is to give notice that the City of New Port Richey has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT) and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO Agreement Number I0144). The proposed project is located The proposed project is located 6333 Madison Street in New Port Richey, Pasco County, Florida. The City of New Port Richey received funding through CDBG-MIT for mitigation actions to harden the City of New Port Richey Fire Station #1 against wind and water damage and loss of electrical power. Mitigation actions include roof replacement, window and bay door replacement, exterior brick and EIFS repair, generator replacement, and bathroom renovations. The action will occur on approximately 0.5 acres of 500-year floodplain. However, the 500-year floodplain is already developed with the existing fire station and related site improvements. There will be no additional impact to the 500-year floodplain from the action.
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash
Commuters planning to take the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday evening can expect delays as fire rescue crews work to clear a rollover crash just past SR60.
Missing Spring Hill man found safe
Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Hernando County Sheriff's Office cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man.
pasconewsonline.com
St. Petersburg: Multiple injuries reported in St. Petersburg house fire
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - St. Petersburg Fire is on scene of a house fire with multiple injuries. According to Fire Rescue, at approximately 5:00pm St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of 13th Ave S for a two-story house with fire in the garage and victims located in the second floor above the fire. Two victims were rescued by crews using ladders while the third victim escaped the home on their own.
Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
pasconewsonline.com
Overnight house fire in Bayonet Point claims one victim
BAYONET POINT, FLA- Pasco Fire Rescue is on scene of a fatal fire that occurred overnight in the Bayonet Point area of Pasco County. According to Fire Rescue, at approximately 4:30 AM, Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the 13000 block of Clermont St in Bayonet Point for a reported mobile home fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported a single wide mobile home fully involved in fire.
Citrus County Chronicle
County to address paving company concerns
County commissioners Tuesday will address performance issues with one of its road repaving contractors and consider barring the company from bidding on additional work until work is substantially complete. The county in January contracted with Lecanto-based Pave-Rite to undertake some of its residential road resurfacing work. The start date was...
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco parents raise safety concerns over school bus cancellations
LAND O’LAKES — With classes set to resume in two weeks, Maxwell Askins looked at the walk his sixth-grade daughter would have to take to and from Pine View Middle School now that her bus service is canceled. He didn’t like what he saw. Along the 2-mile...
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
Woman Gets Struck And Stuck Under Armored Truck In Pasco County Parking Lot, Trauma Alert
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck by an armored truck on Tuesday, and became stuck under the vehicle, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 12:00 p.m on Tuesday in a parking lot at SR 52 and Little Road. Officials
pasconewsonline.com
PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
fox13news.com
TAMPA, Fla. - A house fire seriously damaged the second floor of a Tampa home, and fire officials said it was a result of a lightning strike. Thursday, Hillsborough County firefighters received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. about the fire. The home is located on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town 'n' Country.
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
