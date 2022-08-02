Hector Network, An Expanding Ecosystem Offering Unique Opportunities to Users

Read on u.today
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
bitcoinist.com
Why Meta Will Expand NFT Support To Over 100 Countries
Meta CEO and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the expansion of their non-fungible token (NFT) features for Instagram. Deployed on May 10, 2022, this enables users to showcase their digital collectibles on the social media. The feature will be available in over 100 countries for users in Asia, Africa, the...
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
u.today
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains
Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
u.today
Cross Staking Introduces Secure Passive Income Solution for PoW and PoS Coins
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
Argentinian fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos leaves the boot straps behind with $35M funding round
The financing marks the company’s first ever institutional funding. Founded in 2013, the Argentinian startup serves as a white label infrastructure software provider, with the aim of giving businesses the ability to launch financial services. Today, Geopagos has a presence in 15 Latin American countries and says it facilitates...
u.today
Cardano-Cosmos Ecosystem Bridge Launches, Network Statistics Spike
Xsolla Provides Independent Studios With Innovative Program to Get Early-stage Funding and Launches Streamlined Payouts for Game Developers
Xsolla, a global leading video game commerce company, announces the launch of two additional solutions to help developers begin their development journey and successfully manage the growth of their games post-release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005457/en/ Xsolla Accelerator helps early-stage indie developers learn how to prepare for their game launch and receive funding from the right investors to keep their gaming business thriving. Xsolla Payouts enables developers and publishers to streamline payouts to external content creators and gaming influencers. Xsolla Accelerator
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
coingeek.com
The new internet
Or, as Latif Ladid put it, we are approaching the age of IPv6 and, with it, the more colloquially termed age of web3. If you haven’t already caught his talk at the recent Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, what the advent of web3 promises is the final realization of the internet dream of a truly peer-to-peer network.
u.today
Aurigami (PLY) Secures $12 Million in Two-Phase Fundraising to Grow Aurora-Based Lending Platform
With fresh funds, Aurigami (PLY) is poised to release new DeFi instruments previously unseen by Aurora (AURORA) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) ecosystems. Aurigami (PLY) closes private sale with $9.5 million raised, top-tier VCs onboard. According to the official announcement shared by representatives of Aurigami (PLY) DeFi protocol on Aurora (AURORA),...
u.today
Solana Names Real Reason Behind Multimillion Dollar Hack
After investigating, engineers across several different networks have determined that the recent hacking incident was not caused by a bug in the blockchain's software code. It has been determined that the attack was possible because of vulnerabilities in the software wallets that are popular within the Solana ecosystem. In total,...
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Receives Long-term Bullish Feature as 70.6% of Market Cap Is Staked
CoinRank, an informational and statistical portal dedicated to cryptocurrencies, has prepared a ranking of the top 15 coins in staking by market capitalization. Cardano, the subject of this news, closes the top three. The Input Output project led by Charles Hoskinson has ADA tokens worth 70.6% of its market capitalization locked in staking, which amounts to $12.3 billion.
u.today
Cross Staking Launches Newbie-Friendly Staking of PoW Cryptos, Here's How
New cloud services are set to give your business a major productivity boost
Two technologies - integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and enterprise low-code application platforms (LCAP) - are predicted to climb Gartner’s “Plateau of Productivity” within the next two years. The “Plateau of Productivity”, the final stage of Gartner’s Hype Cycle, is where “the real-world benefits of the technologies are demonstrated...
Hypebae
Hugo Boss Is Now Providing a Virtual Reality Try-On Service
German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss just announced a virtual try-on service in partnership with Reactive Reality, a leading 3D digitization technology company. The partnership enables consumers across Germany, the U.K. and France to utilize body measurement-based shopping through personalized avatars. Thanks to Reactive Reality’s patented AR solution, PICTOFiT, users can now create individual mannequins that match their exact measurements on the Hugo Boss online store and try on different outfit combinations in the virtual dressing room.
