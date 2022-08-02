ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hector Network, An Expanding Ecosystem Offering Unique Opportunities to Users

u.today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Benzinga

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Why Meta Will Expand NFT Support To Over 100 Countries

Meta CEO and Facebook Co-Founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the expansion of their non-fungible token (NFT) features for Instagram. Deployed on May 10, 2022, this enables users to showcase their digital collectibles on the social media. The feature will be available in over 100 countries for users in Asia, Africa, the...
INTERNET
u.today

SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Santander, SAP Partner To Optimize Corporate Banking in Supply Chains

Santander CIB and SAP create a strategic partnership to drive innovation in global transaction banking services as supply chain disruptions continue. The two will look into new solutions for invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity, providing financial tools to help clients navigate supply chain disruptions and accelerate the decarbonization of their industrial activities. Santander services will also be embedded in ERP solutions.
BUSINESS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
u.today

Cross Staking Introduces Secure Passive Income Solution for PoW and PoS Coins

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Cardano-Cosmos Ecosystem Bridge Launches, Network Statistics Spike

COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Xsolla Provides Independent Studios With Innovative Program to Get Early-stage Funding and Launches Streamlined Payouts for Game Developers

Xsolla, a global leading video game commerce company, announces the launch of two additional solutions to help developers begin their development journey and successfully manage the growth of their games post-release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005457/en/ Xsolla Accelerator helps early-stage indie developers learn how to prepare for their game launch and receive funding from the right investors to keep their gaming business thriving. Xsolla Payouts enables developers and publishers to streamline payouts to external content creators and gaming influencers. Xsolla Accelerator
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth

STOCKS
pymnts

Splitit Partners With letus to Bring Installment Billing to Rental Market

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Splitit is partnering with letus, a cloud-based payment platform for the rental market, via an Installments-as-a-Service integration. The collaboration lets tenants extend expenses like rent or security deposits across several monthly payments on the credit card of their choice with no additional interest charges, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) press release. Splitit offers a white-label installments solution that provides an application programming interface (API) integration, which enables letus to deliver a branded experience embedded in the platform.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

The new internet

Or, as Latif Ladid put it, we are approaching the age of IPv6 and, with it, the more colloquially termed age of web3. If you haven’t already caught his talk at the recent Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, what the advent of web3 promises is the final realization of the internet dream of a truly peer-to-peer network.
INTERNET
u.today

Solana Names Real Reason Behind Multimillion Dollar Hack

After investigating, engineers across several different networks have determined that the recent hacking incident was not caused by a bug in the blockchain's software code. It has been determined that the attack was possible because of vulnerabilities in the software wallets that are popular within the Solana ecosystem. In total,...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Receives Long-term Bullish Feature as 70.6% of Market Cap Is Staked

CoinRank, an informational and statistical portal dedicated to cryptocurrencies, has prepared a ranking of the top 15 coins in staking by market capitalization. Cardano, the subject of this news, closes the top three. The Input Output project led by Charles Hoskinson has ADA tokens worth 70.6% of its market capitalization locked in staking, which amounts to $12.3 billion.
STOCKS
u.today

Cross Staking Launches Newbie-Friendly Staking of PoW Cryptos, Here's How

GAMBLING
TechRadar

New cloud services are set to give your business a major productivity boost

Two technologies - integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and enterprise low-code application platforms (LCAP) - are predicted to climb Gartner’s “Plateau of Productivity” within the next two years. The “Plateau of Productivity”, the final stage of Gartner’s Hype Cycle, is where “the real-world benefits of the technologies are demonstrated...
ECONOMY
Hypebae

Hugo Boss Is Now Providing a Virtual Reality Try-On Service

German luxury fashion house Hugo Boss just announced a virtual try-on service in partnership with Reactive Reality, a leading 3D digitization technology company. The partnership enables consumers across Germany, the U.K. and France to utilize body measurement-based shopping through personalized avatars. Thanks to Reactive Reality’s patented AR solution, PICTOFiT, users can now create individual mannequins that match their exact measurements on the Hugo Boss online store and try on different outfit combinations in the virtual dressing room.
BUSINESS

