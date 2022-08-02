ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago

RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Four Idaho Falls firefighters sent to Nevada to help wildland fires

IDAHO FALLS — Four local firefighters are in Nevada helping fight wildland fires as the state has struggled with hot and dry conditions. Mark Pitcher, a captain with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and three others from the department left Idaho Falls last week with a fire engine to spend two weeks in Nevada.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jefferson superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell, in all honesty’

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District 251 and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Search underway for missing Tetonia man last seen on ATV

TETONIA — Tetonia resident Mitch Smaellie remains missing Friday afternoon as the Teton County Sheriff Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and a host of family and friends continue the search for the 66-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, Smaellie was last seen in Tetonia at 11 a.m....
TETONIA, ID
eastidahonews.com

New additions planned for Ammon Days

AMMON — There are exciting new additions to an annual event that the city of Ammon is bringing and there is something for everyone to enjoy. Ammon Days, a free event, is this weekend and it’s packed with fun activities, including swimming, vendors, food, entertainment, games, prizes, a car show, and more.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

New peanut allergy treatment shows favorable results for local boy with severe case

IDAHO FALLS – A new medical treatment for people with peanut allergies is a game-changer for William Burgin. The 12-year-old from Idaho Falls has been extremely allergic to peanuts his entire life. His mom, Stephanie, tells EastIdahoNews.com she discovered it when he was 2 after her son ate something and went into anaphylactic shock.
eastidahonews.com

Petition filed demanding recall of three Pocatello City Council members

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman has officially filed a petition demanding a recall vote for three members of the Pocatello City Council. Joan Reed filed the petition after racially insensitive comments were made at recent council meetings by council member Roger Bray. The petition requests the Bannock County Elections Office hold a recall vote for Bray and two fellow members of the council — Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Council votes to censure member over ‘racial slurs,’ reaffirms Pocatello as ‘welcoming community’

POCATELLO — With the councilman not in attendance, having just tested positive for COVID, the Pocatello City Council voted to censure Roger Bray during its meeting Thursday. Issues arose at a July 7 budget meeting when Bray made a comment about the city not needing additional police officers due to its limited diversity. That comment incurred condemnation from two members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People at the July 21 meeting.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two men charged with felonies for allegedly stealing some $28 from tip jars

POCATELLO — Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing the tip jar at a Pocatello soda shop and restaurant. Jonathon James Keele, 28, of Grace, has been charged with principal to burglary, according to court records. Timothy William Halpin, 27, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of burglary after he was tied to a similar theft in Chubbuck.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman charged for allegedly stealing family member’s car

POCATELLO — A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a family member has been charged with a felony. Corine Rebecca Pierce, 34, faces a grand theft charge, court documents show. Pocatello dispatchers received a call around 4:30 a.m. on July 19 reporting a stolen Nissan Maxima, according...

