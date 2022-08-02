Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,895,000. 140 Summer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 1,862.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 656,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO