Animals

Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
Field & Stream

Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”

The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Outsider.com

Glacier National Park Calls on Volunteers to Record Bighorn Sheep Behavior

Glacier National Park has asked for volunteers to help protect one of the area’s vital and unique species, bighorn sheep. Beginning July 27, the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and biologists from the University of Memphis are recruiting 45 individuals to “identify, classify, and record behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park this season.”
Jackson Hole Radio

Famous Teton grizzly bear killed

One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Whiskey Riff

Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
Jackson Hole Radio

Problem Wyoming grizzly moved

Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor

You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks

A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
Outsider.com

Colorado Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Cub Practicing Stealth Mode: VIDEO

There is so much that goes on in the great outdoors. Mountain lions and other animals lurk around, and thanks to trail cams, we get to see it. As the trail cam industry has grown and improved upon its technology, we have gotten some truly great images and videos from all kinds of folks. From deer to bears, unexplained sightings, and big cats. It’s all out there, hiding where we just don’t see. Unless we have eyes in the trees.
Outsider.com

Black Bear Fends Off Dive-Bombing Bald Eagles to Raid Treetop Nest: VIDEO

Recently, a video of a black bear raiding an eagle’s nest in Canada was posted on TikTok, and it’s now gone viral with over 2 million views and thousands of comments in less than two weeks. The video captured by TikToker Adam J Hudec was taken while he and a group fished on a lake in northern Saskatchewan. What Hudec filmed was a rare sight indeed.
Phys.org

Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
