Read on www.researchgate.net
Related
Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets
Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
Stunning snap of menacing hippo grimacing above water among entries for wildlife photo contest
A MENACING hippo grimaces above water in a picture entered for a wildlife photo contest. The beast, eager to protect its young, was snapped on the Chobe River in central Africa. The moment was captured by photographer Eiko Hariu. Among the other 1,500 entries was one of an inquisitive lemon...
Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”
The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Hungry Grizzly Bear Charges After Mountain Goat Herd Past Group of Stunned Hikers: VIDEO
Sometimes you go outdoors and the outdoors comes right at you. A hungry grizzly bear excited hikers as it chased mountain goats at Glacier National Park. When you visit a national park, seeing the wildlife live their natural lives is one of the best parts about it! However, wildlife can get a little too close at times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glacier National Park Calls on Volunteers to Record Bighorn Sheep Behavior
Glacier National Park has asked for volunteers to help protect one of the area’s vital and unique species, bighorn sheep. Beginning July 27, the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and biologists from the University of Memphis are recruiting 45 individuals to “identify, classify, and record behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park this season.”
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
A Lesson From Banff’s White Grizzly: You Can’t Control Wild Bears
Wildlife officials in Canada are working to save a rare, all-white grizzly bear from being struck by a vehicle, according to Rocky Mountain Outlook. The bear likes to hang out near the highway between Banff and Yoho National Parks, and try as they might, they can’t seem to scare it away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fishermen Rescue Bald Eagle From The Clutches Of An Octopus Near Vancouver Island
It’s no secret that bald eagles are some of the most fierce birds to roam the skies. Hell, why else would they be the national bird of the United States, a unifying symbol of strength, freedom and courage. These majestic creatures perfectly exemplify the 50 stars and 13 bars,...
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota
These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
WATCH: Incredibly Agile Bear Scales Tree, Snatches Bald Eagle Eaglet Right Out of Nest
Things in the great outdoors can get scary. When you’ve got a hungry and athletic bear lurking around, nothing is safe. The Canadian wilderness is full of wonderful and beautiful things. A new video shows what a bear is able to do with enough motivation. And, it also shows how hard it can be to raise a family of bald eagles.
Tons Of Western Farmers Are Being Forced To Sell Cattle Due To Major Drought
It’s no secret that western America is feeling the weight of a serious drought. With that being said, tons of ranchers have been forced to sell their cattle, at a pace we haven’t seen in a decade, according to the New York Post. Although this move could cut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Problem Wyoming grizzly moved
Another misbehaving grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming has faced deportation. Wyoming Game and Fish says after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Game and Fish biologists relocated a sub-adult male grizzly bear on July 16th. The bear was captured for conflict with anthropogenic attractants on private land, but...
WATCH: Whitetail Buck Absolutely Massacres Decoy It Mistakes as Competitor
You know you have a good decoy when a whitetail either tries to mate with it or destroy it. In this case, it was the latter. In the middle of a field, an eight-point buck walked up to a similarly sized decoy that refused to back down to the real-life deer’s advances. Clearly frustrated with the plastic competitor’s indifference, the deer plowed forward, knocking the head mount clean off and stomping the rest of the body as the attacker made its getaway.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks
A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
Colorado Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Cub Practicing Stealth Mode: VIDEO
There is so much that goes on in the great outdoors. Mountain lions and other animals lurk around, and thanks to trail cams, we get to see it. As the trail cam industry has grown and improved upon its technology, we have gotten some truly great images and videos from all kinds of folks. From deer to bears, unexplained sightings, and big cats. It’s all out there, hiding where we just don’t see. Unless we have eyes in the trees.
Big Bull Elk Takes Off After Heart Shot, Gets Wedged Between 2 Trees At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
Black Bear Fends Off Dive-Bombing Bald Eagles to Raid Treetop Nest: VIDEO
Recently, a video of a black bear raiding an eagle’s nest in Canada was posted on TikTok, and it’s now gone viral with over 2 million views and thousands of comments in less than two weeks. The video captured by TikToker Adam J Hudec was taken while he and a group fished on a lake in northern Saskatchewan. What Hudec filmed was a rare sight indeed.
Phys.org
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
Anaconda leaps out of water and bites tour guide in Brazil
This is the moment a Brazilian fishing guide was caught by surprise when an anaconda leapt out of a river and bit him. Joao Severino, 38, is a tour guide in Goiás. He was showing a group of tourists the sights of the Araguaia River when the encounter happened.
Comments / 0