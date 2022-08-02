ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Falls 5% on Disappointing Guidance

Yesterday afternoon, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its second-quarter 2022 results. The company beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. However, AMD stock gapped down around 5% at the market open today due to Advanced Micro Devices’ soft forward guidance. The AMD earnings report was highly anticipated...
Analyst Hans Mosesmann Bullish on These Semiconductor Stocks

Five-star analyst Hans Mosesmann has given his views on semiconductor companies’ latest quarterly results. Let us look at two of his top recommendations for the space. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at Hans Mosesmann, Managing Director of Rosenblatt Securities and an expert in the semiconductor sector. Mosesmann has deep experience covering semiconductor stocks at various renowned Wall Street firms and has also worked as an electrical engineer for big U.S. chipmakers for nearly a decade.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Western Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Western Digital WDC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was down $392.00 million from the same...
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results

LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs report due, futures rise, DoorDash shares higher

U.S. job growth likely cooled off in July, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades and rising interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market. The Labor Department on Friday morning is releasing its closely watched July jobs report , which is projected to show...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings

Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
