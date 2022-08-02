Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
InvestorPlace
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Falls 5% on Disappointing Guidance
Yesterday afternoon, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its second-quarter 2022 results. The company beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. However, AMD stock gapped down around 5% at the market open today due to Advanced Micro Devices’ soft forward guidance. The AMD earnings report was highly anticipated...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
TTM Technologies TTMI stock moved upwards by 20.1% to $16.23 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 993.8K, which is 145.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. PagSeguro...
tipranks.com
Analyst Hans Mosesmann Bullish on These Semiconductor Stocks
Five-star analyst Hans Mosesmann has given his views on semiconductor companies’ latest quarterly results. Let us look at two of his top recommendations for the space. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at Hans Mosesmann, Managing Director of Rosenblatt Securities and an expert in the semiconductor sector. Mosesmann has deep experience covering semiconductor stocks at various renowned Wall Street firms and has also worked as an electrical engineer for big U.S. chipmakers for nearly a decade.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Synaptics To $205? Plus Stifel Cuts Twilio's PT From $200 To This Level
Stifel cut the price target for Twilio Inc. TWLO from $200 to $90. Twilio shares fell 9.6% to $88.75 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities boosted the price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA from $10 to $13. Teva Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.2% to $10.24 in pre-market trading.
Western Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Western Digital WDC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was down $392.00 million from the same...
tipranks.com
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 52.8% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 62.2 million, which is 25100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million. Liberty...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish lower after volatile trading session
Stocks finished lower on Tuesday following a volatile trading session that saw the Nasdaq gain over 1% at its highs and the Dow ultimately lose more than 1%. When the closing bell rang on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down 0.66%, the Dow off 1.22%, and the Nasdaq down 0.16%.
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobs report due, futures rise, DoorDash shares higher
U.S. job growth likely cooled off in July, suggesting that headwinds from the highest inflation in four decades and rising interest rates are starting to weigh on the labor market. The Labor Department on Friday morning is releasing its closely watched July jobs report , which is projected to show...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
Huge July Employment Report: Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Duke Energy, Paramount, Teva Pharmaceutical and More
Friday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Acadia Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Duke Energy, Kellogg, Paramount Global, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Comments / 0