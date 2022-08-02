Read on www.abbevillenow.com
Related
Abbeville Meridional
Hubert Pierre Callahan
KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Hubert Pierre Callahan, 90, who passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Maison duMonde Living Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Bryan Istre officiating the services.
Abbeville Meridional
Alva Mae Hebert Carlin
ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Alva Mae Hebert Carlin, 86, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 08, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Clinton Sensat officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be at...
Abbeville Meridional
Julia Apple Couvillon
Julia Apple Couvillon, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Cow Island, LA on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Esther, she relocated to Cow Island in 1951 when she married Andrew Couvillon. The two had eight children together. Julia attended Mouton Cove Elementary, Perry...
Comments / 0