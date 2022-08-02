Read on learningfromdogs.com
Little Pit Bull Finds Happiness Being Adopted By The Firefighter Who Saved Him
In October 2016, a three-month-old pit bull was saved after being discovered chained to a tree in the pouring rain. The canine had dandruff. Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department in Sacramento, California (United States), were moved by the situation and chose to transport the young kid to the station to receive treatment.
Heroic Pup Takes A Beating Fighting Off A Mountain Lion To Protect Children In Utah Backyard
We humans do not deserve dogs. Once you form a bond with your dog, they’re companions for life. Also, they can make for some pretty damn good guards whenever they feel like they’re being threatened, or their owners are being threatened. We’ve seen a number of dogs go...
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
Dog Found Screaming On The Streets Almost Loses Everything Until Rescuer Takes Her In
When Dodo was first rescued, the small dog had been severely hit by a car and was found crawling and screaming on the streets of Athens, Greece. Her screams could be heard for miles, until she was saved by some kind people. She was taken in by Linda, an experienced foster caregiver for handicapped dogs.
Husky Responds to Owner's Question About Walkies in Funny Video: 'No Go Out'
"He's 100 percent saying 'I don't wanna go out.' He's adorable," said one TikToker.
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
This Little Pangolin Doesn’t Stop Kissing His Rescuers
Dr. Mark Ofua discovered about this tiny white-bellied pangolin in the month of February of this year. It had very little chance of survival and desperately required assistance. The young creature was born in captivity, surrounded by a group of people who sold wildlife meat, and without the proper assistance,...
Tiny 'skeleton' dog on the edge of death rescued from a 'house of horrors'
PETA found tiny eight-year-old Chihuahua Henry in a horrendous state. The tiny malnourished dog was kept outside in any weather and was chained all day long. The animalweighed less than 5 pounds and looked more like a skeleton than a living pet. Henry was staying amongst six other, much larger dogs who were also kept bound and imprisoned in the yard.
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddling a Kitten Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of
It's not up for debate--baby animals are pure perfection. A newborn puppy could do nothing but exist and it would take our breath away. As it turns out, that's exactly what happened when we saw @borisxgregg's newly viral video. Nearly half a million viewers have already fallen under the spell...
The Shelter’s Sweetest Dog Proves He’s A Good Boy By Making His Bed Every Day
It might be challenging for a dog to live at a shelter after being rescued from the streets. An animal at a shelter feels powerless because they are waiting in a lonely place to find a family who would love them forever and because they do not know what they did wrong to deserve that loneliness.
Rescued Dog Saves The Life Of The Man Who Had Just Adopted Her
A stunning dog in Oakland, New Jersey, saves the life of her owner, Brian Myers, and is now celebrated as a hero as a result of her inspiring and valiant tale. German Shepherd Sadie, age 6, was abandoned at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and ended up there. Sadie’s prior owner...
