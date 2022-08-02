ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Little Pit Bull Finds Happiness Being Adopted By The Firefighter Who Saved Him

In October 2016, a three-month-old pit bull was saved after being discovered chained to a tree in the pouring rain. The canine had dandruff. Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department in Sacramento, California (United States), were moved by the situation and chose to transport the young kid to the station to receive treatment.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family

A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
This guy made $100,000 with a Tiny Home Airbnb

*this article may contain affiliate links. Airbnb has changed how people vacation forever. It has also opened the door for many people to make money renting out their spaces. Rob Abasolo is one of those people that makes a decent income from his Airbnb. He shared his story in a YouTube video that started gaining some traction. What makes it more interesting is that the spaces he rents out are tiny homes.
This Little Pangolin Doesn’t Stop Kissing His Rescuers

Dr. Mark Ofua discovered about this tiny white-bellied pangolin in the month of February of this year. It had very little chance of survival and desperately required assistance. The young creature was born in captivity, surrounded by a group of people who sold wildlife meat, and without the proper assistance,...
Tiny 'skeleton' dog on the edge of death rescued from a 'house of horrors'

PETA found tiny eight-year-old Chihuahua Henry in a horrendous state. The tiny malnourished dog was kept outside in any weather and was chained all day long. The animalweighed less than 5 pounds and looked more like a skeleton than a living pet. Henry was staying amongst six other, much larger dogs who were also kept bound and imprisoned in the yard.
Rescued Dog Saves The Life Of The Man Who Had Just Adopted Her

A stunning dog in Oakland, New Jersey, saves the life of her owner, Brian Myers, and is now celebrated as a hero as a result of her inspiring and valiant tale. German Shepherd Sadie, age 6, was abandoned at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and ended up there. Sadie’s prior owner...
