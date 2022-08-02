ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
rcreader.com

QC Botanical Center Announces Pay What You Want Week 2022

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 5, 2022) — The Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201) is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

The sky's the limit next weekend at QC Balloon Festival

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight the weekend of Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The balloon festival - weather permitting - offers food, hot air balloon rides, a car show and brilliant balloon glows at dusk each night. Admission to the event is...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Colorado State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Denver, IA
Davenport, IA
Entertainment
US 104.9

Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month

The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Jenkins
Person
Chris Rock
rcreader.com

Floatzilla Volunteers Needed

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 4, 2022) — River Action is seeking volunteers to help out with the 13th annual Floatzilla. Floatzilla is the largest paddle-sports festival on the Mississippi River, where participants launch from various locations in the Quad Cities and attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla at Sunset Park, Rock Island, IL. The canoe and kayak event will be held on Saturday, August 20, in Sunset Park, Rock Island, and at six other locations along the Quad Cities riverfront. Volunteer opportunities are from 7AM-5PM and include: registration and packet pick-up, launch assistance, unloading assistance, parking, boat security, portage assistance, and clean-up. The majority of help is needed on Saturday, but there are also opportunities for volunteers on Friday evening at Credit Island during packet pick-up.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Meco

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Meco is an adorable 6-year-old Mixed Pup and is available for adoption from the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Bandwagon#Colorado State University
98.1 KHAK

Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]

Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
KWQC

Are you being gaslighted?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A film produced back in the 1940s featured a man who was trying to make his wife belief she was going insane by changing little things in their home daily. For instance, a light would dim--without being touched. The title of the movie is Gaslight. That word...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ourquadcities.com

Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings

A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy