DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 4, 2022) — River Action is seeking volunteers to help out with the 13th annual Floatzilla. Floatzilla is the largest paddle-sports festival on the Mississippi River, where participants launch from various locations in the Quad Cities and attempt to break the world record for largest flotilla at Sunset Park, Rock Island, IL. The canoe and kayak event will be held on Saturday, August 20, in Sunset Park, Rock Island, and at six other locations along the Quad Cities riverfront. Volunteer opportunities are from 7AM-5PM and include: registration and packet pick-up, launch assistance, unloading assistance, parking, boat security, portage assistance, and clean-up. The majority of help is needed on Saturday, but there are also opportunities for volunteers on Friday evening at Credit Island during packet pick-up.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO