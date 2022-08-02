How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to know how to live your best life? Now’s your chance with Arlington’s Aging Well Expo. At Arlington’s Aging Well Expo, officials from across the area will be presenting important information on how to live a long and healthy life. This one-day event is geared toward people ages 50 years old and older and will feature more than 100 vendors, fitness demonstrations, health screenings, housing resources, volunteer information and more.

