How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters

Cats available for adoption in Dallas
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to know how to live your best life? Now’s your chance with Arlington’s Aging Well Expo. At Arlington’s Aging Well Expo, officials from across the area will be presenting important information on how to live a long and healthy life. This one-day event is geared toward people ages 50 years old and older and will feature more than 100 vendors, fitness demonstrations, health screenings, housing resources, volunteer information and more.
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
