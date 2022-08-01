Read on www.mda.state.mn.us
Minnesota Celebrates National Farmers’ Market Week
Celebrations marking National Farmers’ Market Week (Aug. 7-13, 2022) in Minnesota will culminate with a public event on Saturday, August 13 at Minneapolis Farmers’ Market. There will be shopping and activities for guests throughout the morning, with presentations from dignitaries including Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, beginning at 10 a.m.
Zebra mussels confirmed in Embarrass Mine Pit in St. Louis County
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in the Embarrass Mine Pit, also known as the Sabin Mine Pit, near Aurora in St. Louis County. Mining in the Embarrass Mine Pit stopped in 1977. A U.S. Forest Service employee contacted the DNR after finding...
State Auditor's E-Update - 8/5/2022
4. Avoiding Pitfall: County Commissioner Compensation. This week I attended Farmfest in Redwood County, MN (see photo below). An important part of my job as State Auditor is to sit on the Board of the Rural Finance Authority (RFA). The RFA provides low interest loans to support farmers as they get started with their business, make farm improvements, and reorganize debt.
