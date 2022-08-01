4. Avoiding Pitfall: County Commissioner Compensation. This week I attended Farmfest in Redwood County, MN (see photo below). An important part of my job as State Auditor is to sit on the Board of the Rural Finance Authority (RFA). The RFA provides low interest loans to support farmers as they get started with their business, make farm improvements, and reorganize debt.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO