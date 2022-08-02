Read on 247sports.com
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Inside the Phillies grades the transactions made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies release Didi Gregorius as Jean Segura returns from 60-day injured list
The Philadelphia Phillies released shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday in a series of moves involving players acquired at the trade deadline and the return of infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list. Gregorius, 32, is hitting .210 with a home run and 19 RBIs this season, his third with...
Who was traded at the MLB deadline? 1 chart sorts out all the moves
Teams made more than two dozen trades during the past week – most within the past hours. This chart shows all the big moves.
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
MLB player traded and forced to make healthcare decision
An unvaccinated Major League Baseball player must now choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not play.
theScore
MLB Power Rankings: Where each team stands after trade deadline
Welcome to the ninth edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. We look at where each team stands coming out of the trade deadline. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) 70-35 5-5 +210 1 (-) The Yankees have authored an incredible season thus far and fortified...
Few quick notes from LSU player interviews
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an...
