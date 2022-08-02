Read on salineriverchronicle.com
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas School Safety Commission suggests fortifying campuses
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission. The report emphasized the importance of districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. It contained no proposals for flagging potentially violent individuals who are not...
starvedrock.media
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas school safety report calls for armed presence at all times
Every school campus should have an armed presence at all times, and state law potentially should be changed so doors and exits must remain locked during school hours. Those were some of the new, revised and restated recommendations in the interim report published by the 24-member Arkansas School Safety Commission.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases climb after 4 days of decline
New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is once again going up after a 4-day decline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
USDA adds 20 additional Arkansas counties to drought disaster declaration
Additional Arkansas counties are now able to apply for federal aid due to drought, including one in southwest Arkansas.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
Arkansas has top early education system in US, study shows
A new study found Arkansas has the best early education system in America.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 8,064 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 8,064 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,652 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 1,152 new cases per day in the state,...
magnoliareporter.com
Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely
Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
Arkansas veteran celebrates passage of PACT Act, fought for language to be included
It's been a journey more than a decade in the making: the fight to guarantee all U.S. veterans exposed to toxins receive their earned health care benefits.
Comments / 0