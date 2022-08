The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make an impact move at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they were active with five total deals over the past few days. The most notable being a trade to acquire Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. The two-time All-Star has struggled with the Yankees but been considered one of the game’s best sluggers the previous few seasons.

