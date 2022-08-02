ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard has funny reaction to Phillies trade: 'Well, this is awkward'

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
247Sports

Instant Reaction Podcast: Miami opens fall camp

In this quick edition of Through The Smoke, David Lake shares his thoughts and observations from the first day of fall camp for the Miami Hurricanes. Who are the newcomers that impressed? What is new with fall practice? Which returning players look different year over year?. Lake shares his quick...
247Sports

247Sports

