MLB Trade Deadline Update: Yankees Complete Flurry Of Moves Before Trade Deadline

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies had a crucial decision on their hands after making some moves at the MLB trade deadline. With Jean Segura returning from the Injured List, the Phillies shockingly opted to cut ties with veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius, releasing him outright on Thursday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 32-year-old will become […] The post Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Emotional Jordan Montgomery on being traded by Yankees: 'This is my family'
Jordan Montgomery reacted to being traded by the Yankees, the only team he has ever known since being drafted, before heading to St. Louis on Tuesday.
Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Yankees had good reason not to trade for Josh Hader despite rumors
The New York Yankees started off Monday by launching their bullpen revamp after they acquired Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. That’s 5.5 years of control of an effective major league reliever for the team’s No. 7 prospect in Hayden Wesneski. Pretty solid deal. They...
Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch
The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
Yankees’ forgotten bullpen ace returns with great (and misspelled) update
Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
Grading the Noah Syndergaard Phillies-Angels blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Syndergaard, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 season, spent the first six years of his career in the NL East with the New York Mets. So he’s used to pitching in the division.
3 reasons Yankees’ 2022 MLB trade deadline fell short yet again
Happy with the New York Yankees trade deadline? There’s certainly a reason to be optimistic, but perhaps you’ve been fooled. The flurry of Yankees moves (outside of the final one) was largely take positively, but the lack of impact trades during general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure, especially over the last 10 years or so, might’ve made some fans think that his decisions at the 2022 deadline were deviations from the mean.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
Final MLB trade deadline grades for New York Yankees
Even if the New York Yankees began the 2022 campaign on a rampaging start, there was no doubt they would be very active before the August 2nd trade deadline. The struggles in July due to various things may have forced them to perform some moves that would bolster their chance of winning a World Series crown.
Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?
While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB The Show 22 Red Sox Theme Team
It's been a great season so far filled with great moments for baseball. We've got some pretty great cards, enough to start making some real theme teams in MLB The Show 22.
