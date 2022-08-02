Read on www.investopedia.com
Related
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of August 1: Rates rise
After Wednesday's Fed announcement of another major rate hike, CD rates have climbed higher. Movement in the shortest and longest certificate of deposit (CD) terms was flat or minimal this week, but among mid-term CDs, the top national rate bolted higher. CD Term Last Week's Top National Rate This Week's...
It's a misconception that the Fed will soon make a dovish pivot and investors should brace for more volatility, BlackRock says
BlackRock says it isn't expecting a dovish pivot from the Fed in the near term. A rally in stocks suggests investors anticipate a slowdown in monetary policy tightening. BlackRock said investors are strapped in for a "market rollercoaster" in the coming months. Investors are showing some optimism that policy conditions...
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Buffett's investing prowess helped deliver a greater than 3,600,000% return for Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) since 1965. Overblown recessionary fears have made three diverse Warren Buffett stocks exceptional values. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 3, 2022: Rates flat
Across loan types, Tuesday mortgage rates were largely flat, though some averages declined. The flagship 30-year average held steady Tuesday, after dropping Monday to its lowest mark since late May. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.26% 5.58%. FHA 30-Year Fixed 5.23% 5.73%. Jumbo...
Investopedia
Green Banks Get the Green Light Under the Inflation Reduction Act
On this week's show, it's not Build Back Better, but the newly-introduced Inflation Reduction Act bill of 2022 has some surprisingly positive developments for clean energy, climate technology, and green banking. We break down what's in the proposed bill and what the future of green banking may look like—if passed—with Reed Hundt, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of the Coalition for Green Capital.
'Wikipedia Is Losing Its Objectivity': Elon Musk Responds To Recession Definition Changing, Page Being Locked
Free community based online encyclopedia Wikipedia allows users to update sites with information and facts. Sometimes users take things too far and post funny items or inaccurate information. In the case of the word “recession,” multiple attempts to change the definition led to the page being locked. What...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Rare Signal Hinting at Bitcoin Price Bottom Emerges
Predicting a bear market bottom is like catching a falling knife. Even so, traders often attempt to predict one based on how the price behaved relative to critical indicators during previous bear runs. The assumption here is that history will repeat itself. One such rare signal has emerged, suggesting bitcoin's...
CBDC Weekly: Public Leery of Digital Dollar, IMF Urges Protection for Kenya’s M-Pesa, Indonesia Eyes Wholesale Applications
The public comments on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are running overwhelmingly against a digital dollar, according to a libertarian think tank analyst. The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony noted that the Federal Reserve released another set of public comments, bringing the total to 2,052, which indicated that 71% of the commenters are opposed to the idea. Another 21% are either neutral or unclear, compared with a bit over 12% in favor.
Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America
Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Crypto Market Has New Fundamental Paradigm, Explains Analyst
The work week ended with the traditional monthly report on the state of the labor market in the U.S. According to the data, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July. This figure is the lowest since February 2020. Nevertheless, all markets, including the cryptocurrency market, reacted painfully. Why?...
Investopedia
Moderna Q2 FY2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For
Analysts estimate EPS of $4.55 vs. $6.46 in Q2 FY 2021. Revenue is expected to grow at a slower rate as global pandemic eases. On July 29, Moderna received a U.S. government order for 66 million doses of its vaccine, with option to buy 234 million more doses. Moderna, Inc....
CNBC
Market jump after Fed rate hike is a ‘trap,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns investors
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson believes stocks are on a collision course with more pain due to the economic slowdown. The firm's chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that investors should resist putting their money to work in stocks despite the market's post-Fed-decision jump.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Raises Concerns, DOGE Creator No Longer Likes Elon Musk, SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Hublot: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu burn rate raises concerns, with only 1.13 billion SHIB burned in last seven days. As reported by Shibburn, 1.13 billion SHIB were destroyed over the past week. The number might seem...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations
The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
Coinbase short-sellers lose $234 million in one day as shares surge following BlackRock tie-up
At one point on Thursday short-sellers were down more than $1 billion as Coinbase's stock skyrocketed.
CoinDesk
CME to Roll Out Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures on Aug. 29
Bitcoin traders will soon have an option to trade euro-dominated bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures contracts on a regulated exchange. Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) announced on Thursday that it would roll out bitcoin euro and ether euro futures contracts on Aug. 29, pending regulatory approval. The contract...
CoinTelegraph
European Central Bank bets on CBDCs over BTC for cross-border payments
A recent study conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) on identifying the ultimate cross-border payment medium crowned central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as the winner against competitors, including banking, Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins, among others. ECB’s interest in identifying the best cross-border payment solution stems from the fact that...
Comments / 0