Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of August 1: Rates rise

After Wednesday's Fed announcement of another major rate hike, CD rates have climbed higher. Movement in the shortest and longest certificate of deposit (CD) terms was flat or minimal this week, but among mid-term CDs, the top national rate bolted higher. CD Term Last Week's Top National Rate This Week's...
ECONOMY
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Buffett's investing prowess helped deliver a greater than 3,600,000% return for Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) since 1965. Overblown recessionary fears have made three diverse Warren Buffett stocks exceptional values. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 3, 2022: Rates flat

Across loan types, Tuesday mortgage rates were largely flat, though some averages declined. The flagship 30-year average held steady Tuesday, after dropping Monday to its lowest mark since late May. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.26% 5.58%. FHA 30-Year Fixed 5.23% 5.73%. Jumbo...
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Green Banks Get the Green Light Under the Inflation Reduction Act

On this week's show, it's not Build Back Better, but the newly-introduced Inflation Reduction Act bill of 2022 has some surprisingly positive developments for clean energy, climate technology, and green banking. We break down what's in the proposed bill and what the future of green banking may look like—if passed—with Reed Hundt, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of the Coalition for Green Capital.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Rare Signal Hinting at Bitcoin Price Bottom Emerges

Predicting a bear market bottom is like catching a falling knife. Even so, traders often attempt to predict one based on how the price behaved relative to critical indicators during previous bear runs. The assumption here is that history will repeat itself. One such rare signal has emerged, suggesting bitcoin's...
BUSINESS
pymnts

CBDC Weekly: Public Leery of Digital Dollar, IMF Urges Protection for Kenya’s M-Pesa, Indonesia Eyes Wholesale Applications

The public comments on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are running overwhelmingly against a digital dollar, according to a libertarian think tank analyst. The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony noted that the Federal Reserve released another set of public comments, bringing the total to 2,052, which indicated that 71% of the commenters are opposed to the idea. Another 21% are either neutral or unclear, compared with a bit over 12% in favor.
CURRENCIES
TheStreet

Stocks' Ascent Will Soon be Grounded: Bank of America

Stocks have scored an impressive rebound in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 gaining 13% since June 16. The rally has stemmed from signs of economic weakness that have helped spark declines in real rates, speculation that the Fed may turn more dovish and some better-than-expected earnings report. U.S. stock...
STOCKS
u.today

Crypto Market Has New Fundamental Paradigm, Explains Analyst

The work week ended with the traditional monthly report on the state of the labor market in the U.S. According to the data, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in July. This figure is the lowest since February 2020. Nevertheless, all markets, including the cryptocurrency market, reacted painfully. Why?...
MARKETS
Investopedia

Moderna Q2 FY2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Analysts estimate EPS of $4.55 vs. $6.46 in Q2 FY 2021. Revenue is expected to grow at a slower rate as global pandemic eases. On July 29, Moderna received a U.S. government order for 66 million doses of its vaccine, with option to buy 234 million more doses. Moderna, Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin sees minor sell off after US payroll data beats expectations

The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its nonfarm payroll showing employment had increased by 528,000 in July. This was more than twice Wall Street’s expectations of a 258,000 increase. According to the figures, U.S unemployment now stands at 3.5%, beating analysts’ expectations of a 3.6% unemployment rate....
STOCKS
CoinDesk

CME to Roll Out Euro-Denominated Bitcoin and Ether Futures on Aug. 29

Bitcoin traders will soon have an option to trade euro-dominated bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) futures contracts on a regulated exchange. Derivatives giant Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) announced on Thursday that it would roll out bitcoin euro and ether euro futures contracts on Aug. 29, pending regulatory approval. The contract...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

European Central Bank bets on CBDCs over BTC for cross-border payments

A recent study conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) on identifying the ultimate cross-border payment medium crowned central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as the winner against competitors, including banking, Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins, among others. ECB’s interest in identifying the best cross-border payment solution stems from the fact that...
MARKETS

