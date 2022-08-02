ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Society
Palisade, CO
Society
City
Palisade, CO
Palisade, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
cpr.org

Tina Peters’ quarter-million-dollar recount gains her 13 votes

Colorado has wrapped up a statewide recount of the GOP primary race for secretary of state which left the result unchanged. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters requested the recount and accused the election of being rigged after results showed her losing by a wide margin to former Jefferson County Clerk Pamela Anderson.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Wine#Cave#Food Drink#Beverages#Winefest#Coloradowinefest Com
coloradopolitics.com

Tina Peters raises more than half million for recounts

Campaign finance reports show embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $519,000 since June 23, nearly all of which flooded into her campaign coffers a month after she was defeated in the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State. According to campaign finance reports filed Monday night,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
9NEWS

New Castle Police chief fired after arrest

NEW CASTLE, Colorado — New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni has been fired after being arrested over the weekend on a felony charge. Pagni is accused of placing the muzzle of a loaded rifle against the chest of his longtime neighbor over the weekend while he was heavily intoxicated.
NEW CASTLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy